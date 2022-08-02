Asia Cup 2022
From the section Cricket
|Group A: India, Pakistan, Qualifier (Hong Kong, Kuwait, Singapore or UAE)
|Group B: Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka
The top two teams in each group qualify for the Super 4 round.
August
27 Sri Lanka v Afghanistan, Dubai
28 India v Pakistan, Dubai
30 Bangladesh v Afghanistan, Sharjah
31 India v Qualifier, Dubai
September
1 Sri Lanka v Bangladesh, Dubai
2 Pakistan v Qualifier, Sharjah
Super 4 stage
3 B1 v B2, Sharjah
4 A1 v A2, Dubai
6 A1 v B1, Dubai
7 A2 v B2, Dubai
8 A1 v B2, Dubai
9 B1 v A2, Dubai
11 Final, Dubai
