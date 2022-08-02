Asia Cup 2022

The Asia Cup alternates between the ODI and T20 formats - and was lifted by India in 2018 when it was last contested, as a 50-over competition

Group A: India, Pakistan, Qualifier (Hong Kong, Kuwait, Singapore or UAE) Group B: Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka

The top two teams in each group qualify for the Super 4 round.

August

27 Sri Lanka v Afghanistan, Dubai

28 India v Pakistan, Dubai

30 Bangladesh v Afghanistan, Sharjah

31 India v Qualifier, Dubai

September

1 Sri Lanka v Bangladesh, Dubai

2 Pakistan v Qualifier, Sharjah

Super 4 stage

3 B1 v B2, Sharjah

4 A1 v A2, Dubai

6 A1 v B1, Dubai

7 A2 v B2, Dubai

8 A1 v B2, Dubai

9 B1 v A2, Dubai

11 Final, Dubai

NB Fixtures and start times are subject to change. The BBC is not responsible for any changes that may be made