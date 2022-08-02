Close menu

The Hundred: Jonny Bairstow withdraws from competition to rest before England Test series

Jonny Bairstow
Jonny Bairstow played twice for Welsh Fire in the inaugural season of The Hundred last year around England commitments and scored 128 runs
Southern Brave v Welsh Fire, The Hundred
Venue: Ageas Bowl, Southampton Date: 3 August Time: 19:00 BST
England's Jonny Bairstow has pulled out of The Hundred to rest before the Test series against South Africa later this month.

Bairstow, 32, was set to play for Welsh Fire, who feature in the competition's opening match on Wednesday.

But he said: "I've had a hectic few months with the schedule as it is and I really need to take a breather before the South Africa Test series."

England's three-Test series against the Proteas begins on 17 August.

Bairstow has played in all four of England's Tests this summer and found stunning form, hitting four centuries in his last five innings.

He sat out three Twenty20s against India that followed, but has played nine white-ball matches for England since 12 July.

Welsh Fire said they "understand Jonny's decision and wish him all the best".

England Test captain Ben Stokes had already opted out of The Hundred to manage his own workload.

England's other Test players signed to Hundred teams, such as batter Joe Root at Trent Rockets and Fire's Ollie Pope, will be available before joining up with the Test squad but will each manage their schedules on a case-by-case basis.

Fire play Southern Brave at the Ageas Bowl on Wednesday in the opening match of the men's competition, live on BBC Two at 19:00 BST.

  • Comment posted by splendidsparrow, today at 18:44

    You’re a patriot, Jonny!

    The Hundred should be dumped into the trash bin of history once and for all.

    • Reply posted by Turtle, today at 18:56

      Turtle replied:
      Agreed.

      Test cricket is the pinnacle of red ball cricket and the IPL is the pinnacle of white ball cricket.

      I'm not really sure what the hundred is for apart from £££

  • Comment posted by WordtotheWise, today at 18:40

    Sensible from YJB. Hundred is a marketing concept that may not be around for much longer before it's merged into the successful T20 Blast. Best rest for the Test cricket coming up.

    • Reply posted by Turtle, today at 18:53

      Turtle replied:
      Good decision. The Hundred is a silly format and a waste of his time.

      Like Stokes he should concentrate on Tests and T20 and forget about the Hundred and 50 over cricket.

  • Comment posted by HadMySay, today at 18:38

    Cricketers are starting to snub this pointless addition to the calendar. The BBC's propaganda department will go into overdrive to big-up their golden child competition (ie: one of the rare events they get to show live) - but the sooner it's ditched, the better...

    • Reply posted by Turtle, today at 18:54

      Turtle replied:
      Agreed. It's silly and pointless.

      An English Franchised T20 tournament would have merit but the Hundred is just a bit silly.

  • Comment posted by The Welsh Xavi, today at 18:45

    Hardly a good showing for the 100 that 2 of England's biggest white ball stars in Stokes and Bairstow have both dropped out in only it's second ever iteration.

    Cricket does need to be on FTA, but they should have reworked the Blast and the RLC instead of an utterly pointless new competition.

    • Reply posted by Hansen, today at 18:52

      Hansen replied:
      How about a brave venture into mixed gender teams , Atheltics , Tennis etc sure there’s many more too. Now that would have been ground breaking inclusivity.

  • Comment posted by ianianwoan, today at 18:49

    Hopefully this will be the first of many nails in the coffin of this utterly ridiculous competition.

  • Comment posted by 131 not out, today at 18:41

    Making the Beebs advertising trailer look a bit silly now....

  • Comment posted by Cymraes27, today at 18:39

    Now we just need everyone to leave the 100 to die

    • Reply posted by Turtle, today at 18:55

      Turtle replied:
      A poor attempt to replicate the IPL that hasn't worked. Time to give up on it.

  • Comment posted by DAP1, today at 18:52

    Sensible Jonny

    Whatever the question was, the Hundred is a Pointless answer

    • Reply posted by Aminur, today at 19:01

      Aminur replied:
      10 x 10

  • Comment posted by Stu, today at 18:45

    Good for him to prioritise proper cricket. Let's hope the rest of the squad follow his lead.

    • Reply posted by Pandemania, today at 19:05

      Pandemania replied:
      I'd sooner see it in the dustbin of History then watch that drivel of a competition.. :)

  • Comment posted by Richard, today at 18:50

    Its not real cricket so expect more to drop out of this totally pointless competition. Anyone remember who won last year?

    • Reply posted by youcannotbeserious, today at 18:52

      youcannotbeserious replied:
      The Frazzles beat the Wotsits, if I recall.

  • Comment posted by evernut, today at 18:39

    Wise decision, and very best of luck for the test series.

    • Reply posted by Turtle, today at 19:01

      Turtle replied:
      I bet he still plays in the IPL.

      Good to see players like him and Stokes prioritising the formats that matter (Test and IPL) and resting for the silly side shows like the Hundred and the 50 format.

  • Comment posted by LookAtHisFace, today at 18:39

    Good for him. Nice to see another player prioritising Test cricket over this Micky Mouse format. His form has been fantastic, keep it up, Jonny.

  • Comment posted by FFP City 57 years without a title, today at 18:37

    well done jonny bairstow!

  • Comment posted by The 100 aint cricket, today at 18:47

    Good news. He's got his priorities right.

  • Comment posted by cunny funt, today at 18:40

    That's what we like to hear . Thanks jonny

  • Comment posted by ninja, today at 18:52

    Anyone else getting fed up with these pointless slog fest's?
    Bring on the real cricket.

  • Comment posted by BirdieSue, today at 18:49

    RIP The Hundred. What an abominable form of the game.

    It’ll be interesting to see whether he plays in the IPL next year though…🤑🤑🤑

    • Reply posted by Hansen, today at 18:55

      Hansen replied:
      iPL is premier league, The Hundred is Sunday league

  • Comment posted by wurzel, today at 18:39

    I’m glad. The amount of cricket he’s played recently has been ridiculous.

  • Comment posted by Stoney, today at 18:56

    Nice to see a player prioritising the purest and best form of cricket rather than the pyjamarama thrash about rubbish just for the extra cash.

  • Comment posted by m0le, today at 18:55

    Bairstow gets it. Cricket more important than money

    • Reply posted by Aminur, today at 19:00

      Aminur replied:
      The fans don’t matter

