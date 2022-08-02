Last updated on .From the section The Hundred

Jonny Bairstow played twice for Welsh Fire in the inaugural season of The Hundred last year around England commitments and scored 128 runs

Southern Brave v Welsh Fire, The Hundred Venue: Ageas Bowl, Southampton Date: 3 August Time: 19:00 BST Coverage: Watch live on BBC Two from 19:00 or Red Button and iPlayer from 18:30. Live BBC Radio 5 Live commentary on BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app, plus live text commentary and in-play clips.

England's Jonny Bairstow has pulled out of The Hundred to rest before the Test series against South Africa later this month.

Bairstow, 32, was set to play for Welsh Fire, who feature in the competition's opening match on Wednesday.

But he said: "I've had a hectic few months with the schedule as it is and I really need to take a breather before the South Africa Test series."

England's three-Test series against the Proteas begins on 17 August.

Bairstow has played in all four of England's Tests this summer and found stunning form, hitting four centuries in his last five innings.

He sat out three Twenty20s against India that followed, but has played nine white-ball matches for England since 12 July.

Welsh Fire said they "understand Jonny's decision and wish him all the best".

England Test captain Ben Stokes had already opted out of The Hundred to manage his own workload.

England's other Test players signed to Hundred teams, such as batter Joe Root at Trent Rockets and Fire's Ollie Pope, will be available before joining up with the Test squad but will each manage their schedules on a case-by-case basis.

Fire play Southern Brave at the Ageas Bowl on Wednesday in the opening match of the men's competition, live on BBC Two at 19:00 BST.