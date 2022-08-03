Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Zak Chappell has taken nine Championship wickets for Gloucestershire this season

Derbyshire have signed pace bowler Zak Chappell from neighbours Nottinghamshire on a two-year contract.

The 25-year-old, who who joined Notts from Leicestershire in 2019, will make the move ahead of next season.

He has been on loan at Gloucestershire this summer but took 2-51 for Notts in Tuesday's opening One-Day Cup game.

"Zak is an incredibly skilled bowler and a great addition to our attack for all formats," said Derbyshire head of cricket Mickey Arthur.

"He probably hasn't played the amount of cricket he's wanted to in recent years, but he's kept developing and worked hard on his game, now he has the chance to show what he can do as part of our bowling unit."

Chappell has taken more than 100 wickets in all formats of the game since his first-class debut in 2015.

But he has been competing with the likes of Dane Paterson, Brett Hutton, James Pattinson and Stuart Broad for a place in the Notts attack and his only Championship appearances this season have been for Gloucestershire.

"His attitude around the group has been positive throughout his time at Trent Bridge. He trains hard, has gone about his periods of injury rehab professionally and has handled his decision to leave in a respectful and positive way," said Notts head coach Peter Moores.

"There's lots to play for and plenty we can still achieve during the remainder of the season - and I know Zak will be giving it everything."

Notts are currently 30 points clear at the top of County Championship Division Two, with three games remaining next month.