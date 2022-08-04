Last updated on .From the section Cricket

England bowler Archer has played with Sussex since the 2016 season

England fast bowler Jofra Archer has signed a one-year contract extension to stay with Sussex until the end of 2023.

The 27-year-old was ruled out for the season with a lower back stress fracture and has not played since last July following two elbow operations.

Archer made his Sussex debut in 2016 and has gone on to play in 43 first-class matches, taking 181 wickets.

He has played 13 Test matches, 17 one-day internationals and 12 T20Is for England, taking a total of 86 wickets.

Archer made his international debut in 2019 and was part of the team that won the World Cup that summer, bowling the super-over in England's win over New Zealand in the final.

However, he last played for England in March 2021.

"It's been a difficult few months not being able to represent Sussex when the plan had been to return to the Sharks team after my elbow injury, so I am really happy to extend my contact and hope to be able to contribute to more Sussex victories in the future," Archer said.

Sussex head coach Ian Salisbury added: "Jof has achieved so much in world and international cricket since he made his debut with us in 2016.

"We love having him around the place, even when he is not playing, he is such a massive character and an extremely important member of our squad."