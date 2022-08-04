Close menu

Welsh Fire - fixtures & results

Last updated on .From the section The Hundred

Welsh Fire

Welsh Fire men

August

3 v Southern Brave, Ageas Bowl
Southern Brave won by nine wickets
Scorecard. Report

7 v Oval Invincibles, Sophia Gardens

13 v Birmingham Phoenix, Sophia Gardens

16 v Manchester Originals, Emirates Old Trafford

22 v Southern Brave, Sophia Gardens

24 v London Spirit, Lord's

26 v Northern Superchargers, Sophia Gardens

29 v Trent Rockets, Trent Bridge

Welsh Fire women

August

13 v Birmingham Phoenix, Sophia Gardens

16 v Manchester Originals, Emirates Old Trafford

22 v Southern Brave, Sophia Gardens

24 v London Spirit, Lord's

26 v Northern Superchargers, Sophia Gardens

29 v Trent Rockets, Trent Bridge

