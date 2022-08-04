Close menu

Southern Brave - fixtures & results

Last updated on .From the section The Hundred

James Vince and Lauren Bell

Southern Brave men

August

3 v Welsh Fire, Ageas Bowl
Southern Brave won by nine wickets
10 v Birmingham Phoenix, Edgbaston

12 v London Spirit, Ageas Bowl

14 v Oval Invincibles, Kia Oval

18 v Manchester Originals, Ageas Bowl

22 v Welsh Fire, Sophia Gardens

25 v Trent Rockets, Ageas Bowl

31 v Northern Superchargers, Clean Slate Headingley

Southern Brave women

12 v London Spirit, Ageas Bowl

14 v Oval Invincibles, Kia Oval

18 v Manchester Originals, Ageas Bowl

22 v Welsh Fire, Sophia Gardens

25 v Trent Rockets, Ageas Bowl

31 v Northern Superchargers, Clean Slate Headingley

