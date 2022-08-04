Oval Invincibles - fixtures & results
Last updated on .From the section The Hundred
Oval Invincibles men
August
4 v London Spirit, Kia Oval
7 v Welsh Fire, Sophia Gardens
11 v Northern Superchargers, Kia Oval
14 v Southern Brave, Kia Oval
17 v Invincibles, Trent Bridge
23 v Birmingham Phoenix, Kia Oval
27 v London Spirit, Lord's
31 v Manchester Originals, Emirates Old Trafford
Oval Invincibles w0men
August
11 v Northern Superchargers, Kia Oval
14 v Southern Brave, Kia Oval
17 v Invincibles, Trent Bridge
23 v Birmingham Phoenix, Kia Oval
27 v London Spirit, Lord's
31 v Manchester Originals, Emirates Old Trafford