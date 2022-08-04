Close menu

London Spirit - fixtures & results

Last updated on .From the section The Hundred

Eoin Morgan and Charlie Dean

London Spirit men

August

4 v London Spirit, Kia Oval

8 v Manchester Originals, Lord's

12 v Southern Brave, Ageas Bowl

14 v Northern Superchargers, Clean Slate Headingley

20 v Trent Rockets, Trent Bridge

24 v Welsh Fire, Lord's

27 v Oval Invincibles, Lord's

30 v Birmingham Phoenix, Edgbaston

London Spirit women

12 v Southern Brave, Ageas Bowl

14 v Northern Superchargers, Clean Slate Headingley

20 v Trent Rockets, Trent Bridge

24 v Welsh Fire, Lord's

27 v Oval Invincibles, Lord's

30 v Birmingham Phoenix, Edgbaston

