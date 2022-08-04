London Spirit - fixtures & results
Last updated on .From the section The Hundred
London Spirit men
August
4 v London Spirit, Kia Oval
8 v Manchester Originals, Lord's
12 v Southern Brave, Ageas Bowl
14 v Northern Superchargers, Clean Slate Headingley
20 v Trent Rockets, Trent Bridge
24 v Welsh Fire, Lord's
27 v Oval Invincibles, Lord's
30 v Birmingham Phoenix, Edgbaston
London Spirit women
12 v Southern Brave, Ageas Bowl
14 v Northern Superchargers, Clean Slate Headingley
20 v Trent Rockets, Trent Bridge
24 v Welsh Fire, Lord's
27 v Oval Invincibles, Lord's
30 v Birmingham Phoenix, Edgbaston