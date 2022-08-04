Close menu

Birmingham Phoenix - fixtures & results

Last updated on .From the section The Hundred

Moeen Ali and Issy Wong

Birmingham Phoenix men

August

6 v Trent Rockets, Trent Bridge

10 v Southern Brave, Edgbaston

13 v Welsh Fire, Sophia Gardens

15 v Trent Rockets, Edgbaston

19 v Northern Superchargers, Edgbaston

23 v Oval Invincibles, Kia Oval

28 v Manchester Originals, Edgbaston

30 v London Spirit, Lord's

Birmingham Phoenix women

August

13 v Welsh Fire, Sophia Gardens

15 v Trent Rockets, Edgbaston

19 v Northern Superchargers, Edgbaston

23 v Oval Invincibles, Kia Oval

28 v Manchester Originals, Edgbaston

30 v London Spirit, Lord's

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport

Cricket on the BBC