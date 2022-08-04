Close menu

The Hundred: London Spirit hold nerve to beat Oval Invincibles

By Matthew HenryBBC Sport at Kia Oval

Last updated on .From the section The Hundred

It became the Hundred thriller no-one at The Oval had expected.

The game was done - Oval Invincibles' men, who finished fourth last year, were heading for a heavy defeat against London Spirit - last season's whipping boys.

As it transpired, Invincibles still lost but their stubborn desire to take it down to the last ball provided a finish and an occasion to remember.

"The atmosphere at the end was up there with the best I have been a part of," said Spirit bowler and Australia international Nathan Ellis, while England's recently-retired World Cup-winning captain Eoin Morgan enthused it was "as close to an international game as I've ever felt in a domestic game".

As balls sailed into the stands, cheers from a previously calm sold-out crowd grew louder.

Game on? You bet.

Wide after wide and no-ball after no-ball was bowled by Spirit's bowlers as things got tense and home supporters leapt to their feet to celebrate.

With one ball to go, and a six needed for the hosts to pull off an extraordinary win, a huge roar went around the ground as almost everyone stood up.

One young girl, sat below the press box, had her hands on her head - her face a picture of disbelief.

In the end, West Indies international all-rounder Sunil Narine only managed a leg-bye when he needed a boundary.

The Invincibles had eventually been beaten by their city rivals, but 22,284 fans applauded, cheered and left thoroughly entertained.

The most remarkable passage in the match came when, needing 37 from the last 10 balls having earlier been out of the game at 12-4, the Invincibles scored 20 from the next five.

There was a six by Narine and a four from Danny Briggs, but Spirit bowler Chris Wood also bowled a no-ball and three wides.

The Spirit looked rattled, even more so when Briggs started the next ball with back-to-back fours. However, 25-year-old Spirit all-rounder Jordan Thompson held his nerve, despite bowling one wide of his own.

"It did feel as close to an international game as I've ever felt in a domestic game, maybe other than India when you have that pressure as an overseas player," said Spirit captain Morgan, who has been reunited with ex-England coach Trevor Bayliss at the Lord's-based team.

"It's amazing: young Jordan Thompson, being exposed to that, it will do wonders for him and it's great for English cricket to have players getting used to playing in these pressure situations."

Morgan was his typical calm self in the closing moments, speaking to his bowlers and calming the nerves.

Asked afterwards how nervous he felt, Ellis said "very", but added: "Morgs is really good in these situations.

"He is very experienced and as a bowler you have his calming influence telling you to calm down and slow down."

For the Invincibles, Briggs was almost the unlikely hero. He is a spin bowler not a batter and came in at number nine in the order.

He ended up on 29 not out from 11 balls, a hit away from victory. In modern cricket, we are beginning to expect the unexpected - even though it sometimes doesn't happen.

"It was good fun," Briggs said. "Sunil Narine at the other end keeps you calm and the crowd were up.

"You can't complain. It was one of those we could have lost by a long way. We got it close."

The Invincibles did get it close - far closer than anyone expected.

There are valid, big-picture concerns around The Hundred - the fact many fans of county cricket feel ignored and the added pressure to the schedules to name two.

But in the closing moments those were not on the minds of anyone in the ground.

It was a thrilling finale of the best kind - one you did not see coming.

Comments

Join the conversation

39 comments

  • Comment posted by RichLeyshon, today at 01:09

    Big bucks for inventors if it takes off, losses taken by banks if it doesn't but directors still paid.
    Why continue with Blast if genuine belief Hundred is the way forward?
    But, bums on seats and cash for players with TV coverage free to all.
    Test series presumably delayed to allow for it.
    Pros and cons, but perhaps it should have to fit around proper cricket, rather than the reverse.

  • Comment posted by Chuggers, today at 00:58

    Straw poll. Upvote if you think the Hundred adds value to cricket. Downvote if you think it detracts from progress of the game.

  • Comment posted by Apartment Song, today at 00:50

    Well that seemed quite an exciting finish.
    I think quite a lot of the animosity towards The Hundred is the way figures like Harrison & Strauss, insulted peoples' intellect by insisting that Women and Children couldn't manage 6 ball overs and could only count to 100.

    When we really knew they just wanted a format they could patent.

    Add to that, the fact that the 4 day format is then marginalised

    • Reply posted by Jim, today at 00:56

      Jim replied:
      Harrison is an utter bell

  • Comment posted by cricketlovelycricket, today at 00:37

    Morgan made the highest score of the match 47 off 29 balls including 5 fours and 3 sixes.

  • Comment posted by Jim, today at 00:28

    It's good county players can earn themselves a few quid. But for the love of God just make it a T20 competition.

  • Comment posted by Derek Colwell, today at 00:27

    Feel free to correct me if I'm wrong, but didn't the person responsible for this tournament say it was intended to be a shortened version of the T20 to attract new fans with its quickness and its speed. Well tonights game lasted roughly 2 hours and 50 minutes,which is longer than T20 is supposed to last. That idea has worked well then

    • Reply posted by Jim, today at 00:32

      Jim replied:
      Plus the rules are more complicated and the on screen graphics bloody stupid and annoying.

  • Comment posted by pengeaumont, today at 00:12

    Great. In more exciting news, only two weeks until the South Africa tests!

    • Reply posted by Phil K, today at 00:22

      Phil K replied:
      So you are more interested in the thought of something in 2 weeks than an actual something now? Wow

  • Comment posted by golfingboy, today at 00:12

    He who thrashes best will beat the rest wouldn’t go if I was paid as the saying goes on the good ship enterprise it’s cricket Jim but not as we know it

    • Reply posted by Phil K, today at 00:23

      Phil K replied:
      Punctuation is a wonderful thing!

  • Comment posted by glynn burgess, today at 00:08

    Can't even sell out the Oval in the summer holidays - I don't remember the Blast having that problem. The players are exactly the same as in the Blast, it lost £15 million last year and 80% of ticket buyers (in the loosest meaning of the word) were male ie. No great diversity. So remind me again what the point of it is?

    • Reply posted by Phil K, today at 00:14

      Phil K replied:
      Oh come on Glynn, it’s almost as if you don’t listen to me. Bigger picture Glynn, bigger picture.

  • Comment posted by brexitalloveryourface, today at 00:07

    Nobody cares about the hundred. But we care about TEST CRICKET. Stop trying to destroy it.

    • Reply posted by Phil K, today at 00:15

      Phil K replied:
      Feel free to explain how The Hundred negatively impacts on test cricket.

  • Comment posted by john, today at 00:02

    This is not cricket it is just load of rubbish with mercenary players just here for a pay off and really caring about what they do,. It is devalued other competition by taking players away..

    • Reply posted by john, today at 00:03

      john replied:
      Not

  • Comment posted by in5wknaa, today at 00:01

    Really enjoyable game - I know there’s a lot of distaste towards this competition by the BBC HYS community but I think we need to be realistic here. It’s a very short tournament, it offers something new to attract new fans and it’s producing great quality cricket for everyone to enjoy

    • Reply posted by glynn burgess, today at 00:09

      glynn burgess replied:
      What exactly is new compared to T20?

  • Comment posted by Nick, at 23:54 4 Aug

    The hundred should be scrapped, absolute garbage that has completely disrupted and severely domestic cricket

    • Reply posted by rafa, today at 00:22

      rafa replied:
      I'm amazed your comment was allowed as anything remotely critical of this fad from me gets removed

