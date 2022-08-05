Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Abbott has taken more than 500 first-class wickets during his career

Fast bowler Kyle Abbott has signed a two-year contract extension to stay with Hampshire until the end of 2024.

The 35-year-old joined the county in 2017 and quickly became their top wicket-taker, with a total of 60 during his first season.

The South African has gone on to take more than 350 wickets for the club and claimed his 500th career first-class wicket against Surrey in April.

"I'm delighted to stay with Hampshire for another two years," Abbott said. external-link

"We've got a great group of players and since joining in 2017, I've made some great friendships and memories; I'm very proud to call the Ageas Bowl my home.

"We've made some great strides as a team and hopefully we can continue our success in the years to come and get our hands on some more silverware."

Hampshire are currently second in Division One of the County Championship, 16 points behind leaders Surrey, with three games left as they chase their first title since 1973.

They start their run-in at home to Northamptonshire on Monday, 5 September.