Jason Roy: England and Oval Invincibles batter backed by Kevin Pietersen

The Hundred

When you're out of form as a top-order batter in white-ball cricket it is hard to turn the tide... just ask Jason Roy.

The 32-year-old, who has played a huge role in transforming England's white-ball fortunes that culminated in winning the 2019 World Cup, has had a torrid summer so far.

Sunday saw his lean spell continue as he was caught at short fine leg for just 10 in Oval Invincibles' game at Welsh Fire in The Hundred.

It followed him getting out without scoring in their first game, off the first ball, and a run of 197 runs across 11 England games this summer.

However, despite his bad run of form he has received backing from former England international Kevin Pietersen and Invincibles captain and England batter Sam Billings.

"Jason is 32 years of age and what I'm sick and tired of in this country is writing people off at such a young age," Pietersen said on Sky Sports.

"Jason is a World Cup winner, he's done an unbelievable job for Eoin Morgan [England's former white-ball captain].

"He was told by Eoin, like the whole team, to go and smack the ball. With smacking the ball and being a risk-taker, you are going to fail and when you start failing, failing can happen for a long time.

"If Rob Key [director of England men's cricket] is listening, he is England's best player and he has been England's best player for a number of years. What they should be saying is 'back your best players'.

"If they replace him and put a new guy in for seven T20s in Pakistan and he fails, people start saying 'we need Roy for the World Cup'.

"Leave Roy. Give him the opportunity through the Hundred and T20s and back him.

"They've done it with Zak Crawley in the Test team - Ben Stokes has categorically said Zak Crawley will play for the rest of the season. England need to do that with Jason Roy in the T20 team."

Roy has built a reputation at the top of England's batting order as an intimidating presence, often bullying bowlers and scoring at a high rate, but this summer has seen him also use up balls.

His 76 runs in six Twenty20 internationals came off 98 balls - a strike-rate of 77.55 in comparison to a career 137.61 - while his 121 runs in five ODIs came off 186 balls, another format he has scored at more than a run-a-ball throughout this career.

Roy is under pressure with England having failed to win a series in a home summer for the first time 2013 and a T20 World Cup taking place in Australia from mid-October.

However, Billings, who has played alongside Roy for England, said it is just "a matter of time" until Roy fires again,

"We have all watched and admired him all his career and seen what he can do to the best bowling attacks in the world," Billings told BBC Sport.

"It is funny. Everyone says go strike at 160, average 40 and take down the best bowler straight away and we take it for a given. Unfortunately this game is a game of peaks and troughs.

"It is just a matter of time with a player like that. He is a match winner and can solely take a game away from anyone."

Jason Roy for England this summer: 4 off 16 - 1st India T20, 0 off 1 - 2nd India T20, 27 off 26 - 3rd India T20, 0 off 5 - 1st India ODI, 23 off 33 - 2nd India ODI, 41 off 31 - 3rd India ODI, 43 off 62 - 1st SA ODI, 14 off 12 - 2nd SA ODI, 8 off 15 - 1st SA T20,20 off 22 - 2nd SA T20, 17 off 18 - 3rd SA T20

Comments

Join the conversation

50 comments

  • Comment posted by GreySmallCobra, today at 16:43

    There’s a shock, Pietersen backing another Saffa

  • Comment posted by Terrible twos, today at 16:38

    Sorry, KP, you are wrong; Roy needs a breather.

  • Comment posted by Sherrif173354, today at 16:32

    Shows how cricket at that level is a closed shop. You can see why certain counties are in trouble …

    If Roy can not be questioned and/or dropped then cricket needs to takes a longer, harder look at itself .. it’s not a game for ‘mates’

  • Comment posted by Wayne, today at 16:31

    Need to move on from Jason Roy. So many great young talents out there.
    Teams need to evolve. Just look at Harry Brook and Tom Prest. The future.

  • Comment posted by dunc brownley, today at 16:20

    Well they are saying the H is support to benefit to the T20 players as giving them game time plus keeping themselves in form ... Well Roy is keeping his form.

  • Comment posted by DG, today at 16:16

    Pietersen. Great player, questionable personality (at best) , appalling commentator. Time to give him a rest as well as Roy.

  • Comment posted by Mr Castles, today at 16:15

    Roy has huge talent but is clearly not our best player as the averages clearly show. KP was also a huge talent on the pitch but sadly not as a pundit.

    • Reply posted by cptJay, today at 16:17

      cptJay replied:
      KP's commentary is atrocious !! Don't want him anywhere near a mic.

  • Comment posted by WordtotheWise, today at 16:13

    Kev's a mate of Jason's so it's not a robust opinion. The stats speak for themselves. Roy's stealing a living at the moment. He has talent but needs time out to work on his technique rather than continue to disappoint in the hit and giggle franchise Hundred.

  • Comment posted by Johnap, today at 16:10

    I think cricket would benefit more if Mr Pietersen left the stage entirely and never returns. This is a man who was a problem while he played. For what good you have done - in God's name go.

  • Comment posted by DG, today at 16:08

    So on KPs logic we keep playing him all the way to the World Cup and beyond regardless. There has to be a limit to backing players when there is a lot of talent around. Move Bairstow up play Vince? Oh and see a doctor about your verbal diarrhoea KP during the hundred. Less is more.

  • Comment posted by Andrew Hopper, today at 16:06

    He seems to be seeing the ball really late and then reacting too late for a good shot selection.

  • Comment posted by ALAW, today at 16:05

    I agree with not piling on but he's nowhere near England's best player, in any format. Give him a break and he'll find form again, I'm sure.

  • Comment posted by alan, today at 16:03

    Please ask your commentators to be less verbal and let us enjoy the cricket, especially Kevin Pietersen

  • Comment posted by Robot, today at 16:01

    I'll leave Roy alone when a certain irritating South African born former player agrees to stop his annoying and childish "commentating"

  • Comment posted by TorMedHammeren, today at 15:57

    Trying to watch the 100 overs RL cup but have to admit its painful.
    Will switch back to The Hundred where there will be a crowd, atmosphere and some great cricket, as Roy is finding out because he is averaging five in that competition this year.

  • Comment posted by James, today at 15:56

    Leave him alone definitely

    But you can't pick him for England it's torture for the poor lad - if he can't click in the 100 then he surely can't be on the plane for the T20 WC

  • Comment posted by Tycho, today at 15:56

    “Leave him alone”?

    No. He’s out of form, time to give someone else a chance.

    Hales for example.

  • Comment posted by PeoplesFrontOfJudea, today at 15:53

    Yes yes, keep playing Roy and Crawley. We haven't figured how to get them out.

    Signed, every non English bowler.

  • Comment posted by 4588, today at 15:53

    Why are we canvassing the opinion of Pietersen, narcissistic self opinionated has been.

  • Comment posted by robert, today at 15:53

    He's an immensely talented hitter - no question, with a really good eye. But he has never paced his innings (and yes, as an opener you have to do that in white ball too) and never thought strategically. The shot he played against London Spirit for his golden was inexcusable in a school team - a friendly wave at a ball outside the off. But will he come good & should we persevere? Yes, 100 per cent.

