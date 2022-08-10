Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Stevie Eskinazi's first 50 against Surrey took 50 balls, his second 38 and his third 37

Stevie Eskinazi made the highest score by a Middlesex player in a limited-overs game as they beat Surrey by 102 runs in the One-Day Cup.

Eskinazi followed his 146 not out at Durham on Sunday with 182 off 136 balls in his side's 351-7.

James Bracey's 104 not out for Gloucestershire condemned Group One leaders Notts to a five-wicket defeat.

Elsewhere, Durham beat Somerset - despite Ben Green's brilliant 157 - and holders Glamorgan lost to Yorkshire.

In the later start at Old Trafford, Worcestershire chose to bat first and set Lancashire a target of 249, despite half-centuries by Kashif Ali and Taylor Cornell.

Group One

Middlesex made a solid start at Radlett with Mark Stoneman (23) and Sam Robson (18) content to play supporting roles as Eskinazi went for his shots from the outset.

He reached his half-century by coming down the wicket and despatching Conor McKerr over cover for four as he and Pieter Malan added 142 - beating the 131 Middlesex third-wicket stand by Mike Gattins and Wilf Slack against Surrey in 1984.

Malan was eventually lbw to Yousef Majid (2-51) but Eskinazi struck six sixes and 17 fours in his highest List A score before he was caught behind off McKerr (3-38) in the final over of the innings.

Surrey were soon 23-2 in reply, effectively 23-3 after Cameron Steel had to retire hurt. having been struck by a ball from India paceman Umesh Yadav.

Ryan Patel, though, reached 50 off 52 balls and continued to accelerate, needing only another 31 deliveries to progress to three figures before he finally skied Martin Andersson to mid-off on 118 - and Surrey were finally bowled out for 249 in the 42nd over.

James Bracey's century for Gloucestershire was his second in List A matches

Following two wins out of two, Nottinghamshire made a flying start at Gloucestershire as openers Sol Budinger and Ben Slater (34) put on 77 in 10 overs.

Budinger raced to 89 off 55 balls before being caught at long-off from the bowling of spinner Tom Smith, but his dismissal sparked a slump from 151-3 to 199-7.

Luke Chappell (32) and Brett Hutton (28) added 52 for the ninth wicket, the latter run out by Jack Taylor off the final ball of the innings as they were all out for 294.

Gloucestershire were struggling on 115-4 after Matthew Montgomery (2-48) removed Marcus Harris (48) and Ollie Price in successive overs.

Bracey and Taylor, though, steadied the innings as they put on 179 - a fifth wicket record for Gloucestershire against Notts in List A cricket, beating 114 by Kevin Curran and Keith Tomlins in 1986.

Left-hander Bracey reached his 100 off 89 balls but Taylor was caught off Fateh Singh for 95, with one run still needed, as they reached 298-5 with 10.2 overs to spare.

Ben Green - whose previous best score was 87 - is leading Somerset in the absence of injured Tom Abell

Somerset seam bowler Sonny Baker took a career-best 6-46 at Taunton but Durham still made 342 not out, thanks chiefly to 88 off 67 balls by Scott Borthwick and Graham Clark's 86 off 101.

The home side lost wickets at regular intervals in reply but were kept in the game by skipper Ben Green, who went to the crease with the score on 120-5.

His second fifty took just 14 balls as he brought up a maiden hundred from 58 deliveries with four successive sixes at the start of the 43rd over, bowled by Oliver Gibson.

Somerset needed 51 from the final five overs but Green only had number 11 Baker for company.

It did not deter him as two successive sixes off Chris Rushworth took him past 150 off 81 balls, and a boundary left them needing 11 from the final over, with Baker on strike.

He took a single from the first delivery but Green holed out from Gibson's second, having hit 12 sixes and 10 fours, as Somerset suffered their third defeat of the season by nine runs.

Group Two

Like Nottinghamshire, Glamorgan were beaten for the first time, by 23 runs, after being bowled out for 234 with seven balls of their run-chase remaining.

Kiran Carlson made 64, but tail-ender James Weighell's 33 was the next best score as Jack Shutt claimed 4-46 for the visitors.

Earlier, opener Harry Duke (87 off 117 balls) and captain Jonny Tattersall (55) put on 90 for the fourth wicket to help Yorkshire reach 257-9.

Thursday fixture (14:00 start)

Chelmsford: Essex v Kent

Friday fixtures (11:00 start)

Derby: Derbyshire v Hampshire

Riverside: Durham v Gloucestershire

Leicester: Leicestershire v Somerset

Northampton: Northamptonshire v Glamorgan

Grantham: Nottinghamshire v Middlesex

Edgbaston: Warwickshire v Sussex