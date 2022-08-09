Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Somerset's George Bartlett has been with the club since he was 10 years old

Somerset batter George Bartlett has signed a one-year contract extension with the club to stay until the end of the 2023 season.

The 24-year-old progressed through the club's academy from the age of 10 and made his senior debut in 2017.

Bartlett, a right-handed batter, has since made 1,9000 first-class runs for Somerset, scoring five centuries.

He scored his first half-century of the County Championship season last month against Yorkshire.

As well as Somerset, Bartlett has played for England's Young Lions and in 2017 scored 179 for the Under-19 team against India - the highest overseas score made by an England Under-19 batsman.

"It's really good to have the backing of the club for another year. We've had some good times over the last few years and hopefully we can continue that and bring more success to Somerset," Bartlett said.

"The number one priority now is to help the club win trophies. I just want to be making match winning contributions across all formats and helping Somerset to win matches."