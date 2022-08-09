Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Rudi Koertzen first umpired in 1981 and retired in 2010.

South African former umpire Rudi Koertzen has died at the age of 73 following a car accident.

A family spokesperson told the AFP news agency he died from injuries sustained in the accident on Monday.

Koertzen stood in 108 Test matches as an umpire between 1992 and 2010.

South Africa's players wore black armbands during their warm-up match against England Lions on Tuesday and will do so again for the first Test against England at Lord's next week.

He retired from umpiring in 2010 after a Test between Australia and Pakistan in Leeds after a career which saw him officiate in 332 internationals.

Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC), the sport's lawmakers, tweeted: "MCC is deeply saddened to learn of the death of honorary life Member and former umpire, Rudi Koertzen. Our thoughts are with his friends and family."