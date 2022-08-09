Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Lorcan Tucker on his way to a second half century in three games for Ireland

First Twenty20 international, Belfast: Afghanistan 168-7 (20 overs): Ghani 59, I Zadran 29*; McCarthy 3-34 Ireland 171-3 (19.5 overs): Balbirnie 51, Tucker 50; Mujeeb 1-22 Ireland won by seven wickets Scorecard

Ireland clinched a seven-wicket victory over Afghanistan in the first T20 with George Dockrell hitting the winning runs from the penultimate ball.

Usman Ghani top scored for Afghanistan with 59 as the tourists posted 168-7 at a sunny Stormont.

Irish captain Andrew Balbirnie and Lorcan Tucker both made half centuries before the late drama.

The hosts needed two from the final two balls and Dockrell smashed a boundary as Ireland won on 171-3.

It is Ireland's first victory of the summer after series against India, New Zealand and South Africa.

Ireland came so close to wins over India and the Black Caps and they finally got over the line in the first of five T20s between the teams at the Belfast venue.

Ghani and Rahmanullah Gurbaz (26) put on 34 for the first wicket and the tourists were in good shape at 111-2 before the wickets began to tumble.

Barry McCarthy (3-34) dismissed both openers and spinner Dockrell took 2-7 as Ireland slowed the run rate.

Ibrahim Zadran chipped in with an unbeaten 29 as Afghanistan set a competitive total for the Irish to chase.

Balbirnie was in need of runs and he enjoyed a welcome return to form with 51 from 38 balls, including a maximum and five boundaries.

Paul Stirling (31) joined him for an opening stand of 61 before Tucker came in to score his second half century in three innings.

Balbirnie holed out on 51 while Tucker needed just 32 balls to reach 50 before he was also caught in the deep.

With the score 146-3 after 18 overs it was left to the in-form Harry Tector (25*) and Dockrell (10*) to see Ireland home.

Thirteen was required off the final over from Naveen-ul-Haq and that was whittled down to just two required before Dockrell secured a long-awaited victory.