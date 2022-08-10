Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Nick Greenwood struck eight fours in his innings of 94

Jersey took a huge step towards the next stage of 2023 Cricket World Cup qualification after beating Hong Kong by seven wickets.

Hong Kong, who they overtook at the top of ICC Challenge League B, made 284-4 with a stand of 190 between Nizakat Khan (127no) and Yasim Murtaza (107no).

But 94 by opener Nick Greenwood and Asa Tribe's unbeaten 80 off 76 balls took Jersey to 285-3 in the 49th over.

Jersey will progress if they beat Italy and Kenya on Saturday and Sunday.

The island side have won their past nine matches in the competition and are a point clear of Hong Kong.

Both have two games remaining with the group leaders going through to the next round of qualification.

Hong Kong looked in trouble as they slumped to 94-4 at Farmers Cricket Club, but Khan and Murtaza dominated from then on and scored 120 off the final 10 overs.

Murtaza was the more aggressive of the two, hitting eight sixes and seven fours, while Khan cleared the rope five times.

Greenwood and Harrison Carlyon began the chase confidently, adding 45, before Carlyon was bowled for 28.

Josh Lawrenson (46) maintained the momentum, putting on exactly 100 with Greenwood for the second wicket, and Jersey were well placed at 145-2 when he went in the 26th over.

Greenwood fell just short of his century when he sliced to backward point, but with just 65 needed off the last 12 overs at that stage, Jersey eased home.

Tribe added to his century against Bermuda and 68 against Uganda with another half-century as the hosts won with 11 balls to spare.