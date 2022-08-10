Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Harry Duke’s crucial 87 followed his innings of 111 in Yorkshire’s opening match

Royal London One-Day Cup: Yorkshire 257-9 (50 ov): Duke 87, Tattersall 55, Fraine 40; McIlroy 2-37, Weighell 2-52 Glamorgan 234 (48.5 ov): Carlson 64; Shutt 4-46, Revis 2-33, Waite 2-50 Yorkshire (2 pts) won by 23 runs Match scorecard

Yorkshire's depleted young side turned in a mature all-round performance to inflict a first defeat by 23 runs on defending one-day champions Glamorgan.

Harry Duke's 87 provided the backbone of Yorkshire's 257-9 while captain Jonny Tattersall hit 55 off 56 balls.

Yorkshire, headed by off-spinner Jack Shutt, took wickets at regular intervals with only home captain Kiran Carlson (64) threatening their control.

Glamorgan finished on 234, as Yorkshire collected a third win from four.

It was a dry, slowish pitch which forced both sides to work hard for their runs with boundaries at a premium, but Yorkshire's win was more convincing than the final margin suggested.

After Yorkshire chose to bat, Will Fraine launched into an early assault on James Weighell, taking 20 off an over, but Andrew Salter had him caught at long-on for 40 moments after dropping a return catch.

Glamorgan quickly switched to double spin and Will Luxton was neatly stumped off Colin Ingram for 19 at 99-2, while Kiran Carlson's occasional off-breaks claimed the wicket of George Hill for 9.

Duke, 20, and captain Jonny Tattersall played fluently through the middle overs as they built the foundations of a big score without quite cutting loose, as both men holed out to catches in the deep after a stand of 90.

Despite a late clatter of wickets with Jamie McIlroy's 2 for 37 the pick of the seamers, Yorkshire's total still looked a decent one despite only striking 17 boundaries.

Few of Glamorgan's batters got going with Colin Ingram, their hero with 155 against Kent, going for seven and Sam Northeast falling for 29, clipping seamer Matthew Revis to mid-wicket when he looked well set.

Carlson played a captain's knock, his runs coming off 78 balls, before falling to the same combination but Shutt's career-best four for 46 in only his 7th game meant the home side were always concerned about the wickets column.

Tom Cullen made 27 and James Weighell swung gamely for 33 to reduce the final margin of victory.

But McIlroy appeared to pull a leg muscle while batting to leave him facing a possible lay-off.

Glamorgan travel to Northampton on Friday 12 August while Yorkshire are away to Essex on Wednesday 17 August.

Yorkshire spinner Jack Shutt told BBC Sport Wales:

"It was a bit of a tacky pitch, the ball held in the wicket a bit and every now and again there was a bit of spin. It's quite a small ground so you would have expected boundaries but the lads bowled well.

"When teams get partnerships together that's when the run-rate creeps up so we speak a lot about taking the aggressive option though the middle overs.

"It's brilliant to get a career-best, I've not played too much in this format so I'm really pleased.

"It was a very good knock from Dukey who played at his own tempo and anchored the innings, then Tat (Tattersall) got 50-odd at a run a ball to keep the board ticking, it was a decent score batting first and we were happy to defend it.

"It's a good start with three out of four, promising signs as we move on to Essex."

Glamorgan captain Kiran Carlson told BBC Sport Wales:

"It was a bit of a strange game, they probably ended up getting about par but we lacked those partnerships in the middle, every time we got one forming we lost a wicket.

"The pitch was a bit turgid and if you bowled in the right areas it was hard to get away. If we'd had more wickets in the hutch we could have gone harder earlier.

"We didn't think the pitch would spin, it didn't spin that much but looking back another specialist spinner like Prem Sisodiya could have done a job although hindsight is a great thing.

"(McIlroy's injury) is gutting for us and for Jamie, hopefully it's not too serious, James Harris has bowled well for the seconds so he's the next one in if Mac is (out) injured."