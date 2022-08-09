Close menu

Harry Finch: Batter re-joins Kent for Royal London Cup campaign

Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Harry Finch playing for Kent in 2021
Harry Finch was released by Sussex at the end of the 2020 season

Kent have re-signed batter Harry Finch for the remainder of this season's One-Day Cup.

The 27-year-old joined Kent in July 2021, when the club had a number of players in isolation due to Covid-19.

He began his career with Sussex and scored a century against his former side in the County Championship last summer.

The right-handed batter then made eight appearances during last their One-Day Cup campaign, scoring 152 runs.

Finch comes into the squad as injury cover, with Kent all-rounders George Linde, Darren Stevens and Grant Stewart all unavailable.

Top Stories

Featured