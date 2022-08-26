Last updated on .From the section The Hundred

Sue Benson captained her Middlesex disability side to a first league title at second-team level

Sue Benson's laugh turns heads. It's a full-throated affair, the laugh of someone who knows the value of positive thought.

Given her back story - particularly the tale surrounding her rebuilt knee - she has every reason to feel good.

And when the England and Wales Cricket Board's inaugural Disability Premier League - a unique, pan-impairment tournament - starts this weekend, Benson will carve out her own slice of cricketing history.

Fresh from captaining her Middlesex disability side to a first league triumph at second-team level, she is the sole female representative among four squads - Pirates, Hawks, Tridents and Black Cats - handpicked to champion and promote the best of the disability game.

Across three weekends of T20 round-robin games, with a final before England women's T20 international with India at Bristol on 15 September, Benson - a secondary school teacher by day - will rub shoulders with the cream of England's deaf, learning, and physically disabled cricketers.

A gutsy top-order batter, currently waiting for news on her application for a spot on a coveted ECB Level 3 coaching course, she is not there to make the numbers up, either. She is there on merit.

"I'm nervous about it," she says. "Massively. I am sure there will be times where I'm facing, thinking: 'Gee, that's a bit quick.' But I will be fine. Obviously, I don't want to embarrass myself, but I don't think I will. And I love the chat. I'm a bit of a chatterer myself."

You wouldn't doubt Benson's ability to give as good as she gets. What unites her and fellow DPL competitors are the resilience and desire that have shaped them as people and cricketers. Such journeys make the prospect of facing bowling whistling past your ears at 75mph if not exactly a breeze, then far easier to deal with.

Without putting too fine a point on it, cricket has saved Benson once. A promising footballer in a less structured, pre-Lionesses age with Aylesbury and Chesham, hopes of making the grade as a creative midfielder - "I'd have definitely got there, believe me - I can still drop a ball on a penny" - were ended when a skiing accident left her with a knee "facing the wrong way".

Dark days, nights, seven operations across three years and a replacement knee followed, as did the subsequent horror of a broken back suffered in a cycling accident.

Then, in a sliding-doors moment during a check-up at Stoke Mandeville after a spine operation, Benson spotted a poster advertising Berkshire, Buckinghamshire and Oxon softball sessions.

Though no stranger to cricket, having turned out for Chesham CC women and at county level for Bucks as she recuperated from her knee injuries, Benson's glass was half-empty.

"It sounds a bit doom and gloom," she smiles. "But I'd been sulking, could barely walk, and was in a really, really dark place. There was a big hole, where I was missing everything I used to do.

"If I hadn't seen that, I don't know if I'd be here. It was a case of: 'What's the point? I can't do anything.'"

After mulling it over, Benson found the confidence to go to that softball session. Encouraged, she went back. "I could still do something," she recalls. Softball was fine, but the invitation to play hardball again was more attractive to her competitive instincts.

Nine years after catching sight of that poster - "it was only A5 - I almost missed it!" - here she is, not only playing the game at a serious level, but keen to grow it too, to repay that debt.

"Maybe one day there will be a female equivalent of the DPL," she says. She is playing football again, too, when time allows. "It's walking football, but it's brutal," she says.

The cricketing opportunity has come late in the day, making it a chance she is doubly determined to grab.

"I'm way too old now to ever play in England squads, but it's great to play as high as you can for as long as you can," she says. "And I really enjoy my captaincy at Middlesex - there's everything from 16-year-olds to 55-year-olds, and I like that.

"Coaching alongside playing has given me a target - and I need a target - something to look forward to, a purpose. And if I can help others progress along the way, raising a banner for diversity, then that's a double reason to do it.

"We have some really good kids coming through at Middlesex. And I'm not sure I'd make a very good ski instructor," Benson chuckles again.

Doubtless, she will make a good Hawk at the DPL, but with a laugh like that, she'd have been equally at home as a Pirate.

The DPL begins at the National Cricket Performance Centre, Loughborough on Sunday 28 August, with subsequent weekends at Wokingham CC (4 September) and Neston CC (11 August).