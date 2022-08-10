Close menu

The Hundred: Will Smeed hits competition's first century for Birmingham Phoenix against Southern Brave

Last updated on .From the section The Hundred

Will Smeed made history by becoming the first player to hit a century in The Hundred after smashing a blistering unbeaten 101 for Birmingham Phoenix against Southern Brave at Edgbaston.

The 20-year-old's sparkling innings came from just 50 balls, featuring eight fours and six sixes.

The previous record score in the men's Hundred was 92 set by Smeed's team-mate Liam Livingstone in 2021.

Smeed's effort helped the Phoenix score 176 runs from 100 balls - the highest score in this year's Hundred so far.

With a packed Edgbaston bathed in sunshine, Smeed needed one run to reach the historic milestone with just two balls remaining.

In the end he managed to scramble two runs off the penultimate delivery to send the crowd wild, with the Somerset batter removing his helmet and raising his bat into the air to take in the delirious applause.

More to follow.

Comments

Join the conversation

34 comments

  • Comment posted by glynn burgess, today at 20:28

    Just imagine what would happen to the Blast with even half the advertising budget of the dreaded 💯

  • Comment posted by Kori , today at 20:27

    Have any of you bothered to go to a game or are you all arm chair moaners the atmosphere is brilliant Iv been to all types of cricket including test matches and I rate the hundred so try going before moaning

  • Comment posted by daveyh, today at 20:23

    Couldn't get my grandson interested in cricket no matter how I tried. Took him to a Hundred game last year, loved it, went to a club and now has been asked for County trials. Snobbies on here won't like it if he makes the grade.

  • Comment posted by Albanians are not refugees, today at 20:22

    Where's the report on SA v England Lions? You have to scroll right to the bottom of the page to see the score.

  • Comment posted by CriticalPoint, today at 20:19

    Watched the 2nd innings last night of the Rockets match and absolutely couldn’t stand the graphics or the low-level ‘live music’

    What is it with the scoreboard? Instead of 2-0, it will have 2 in the bottom left corner, and 0 around 40 inches or so (depending on the size of your TV) in the bottom right. And every so often the target, in the 2nd innings, will appear in place of the runs.

    Really?

  • Comment posted by celticfringe, today at 20:18

    Is this hogwash STILL going on?

  • Comment posted by WordtotheWise, today at 20:17

    Smeed is a young white ball talent and scoring a hundred is always an achievement even if it is in the much-derided Hundred. Great success may await in proper cricket if he can continue to develop.

  • Comment posted by chris, today at 20:15

    When you say 'packed Edgbaston', how do you account for the rows of empty seats you can see in the background of that highlights reel?

    • Reply posted by Wine downing tory hypocrites, today at 20:33

      Wine downing tory hypocrites replied:
      bbc lies. just lies.

  • Comment posted by ptw, today at 20:13

    did you see hpw short thr boundary was even i could reach that and i am 80

  • Comment posted by glynn burgess, today at 20:12

    Why do I get the feeling that if either team never played again, no one would either notice or care

  • Comment posted by Andrew, today at 20:10

    I’m sorry, I am a cricket nut and really trying to get into The Hundred but I just don’t care.

    Oh and by the way, the stands are far from packed. There are white seats everywhere and they have sheeting covering swathes of the upper tier to hide empty stands.

    • Reply posted by Wine downing tory hypocrites, today at 20:12

      Wine downing tory hypocrites replied:
      it was fancy dress night.

      people went as empty seats.

  • Comment posted by Connor McDavid is overrated, today at 20:10

    Well done Will Smeed first man to do it. Strength of character to come back after a dip in form during the Blast.

  • Comment posted by john cole, today at 20:08

    He played just like Barstow did in the test

  • Comment posted by glynn burgess, today at 20:08

    Summer hols, glorious weather, cheap/?free tickets, mammoth advertising budget, no other full strength domestic cricket on - and they still can't sell out!

    • Reply posted by Andrew, today at 20:10

      Andrew replied:
      Or even close to it. Huge number of empty seats.

  • Comment posted by Zumerset, today at 20:08

    Smeedmeister General comes of age.

    Played son.

    • Reply posted by dunc brownley, today at 20:15

      dunc brownley replied:
      Wonder if that northern white rose team will come snooping to entice him away .. sure Cornish will have something to say on this.

      Fair play to the lad as a post says already still have to go out and do the stuff.

  • Comment posted by JustPassingTheTime, today at 20:08

    Did Jemimah Rodrigues not achieve this in the women's Hundred last year? She certainly got close if she didn't!

    • Reply posted by JustPassingTheTime, today at 20:10

      JustPassingTheTime replied:
      Darn! Only 92!

  • Comment posted by The voice of reason, today at 20:05

    I thought the BBC had stopped doing HYS on the Hundred for obvious reasons!

    • Reply posted by dunc brownley, today at 20:08

      dunc brownley replied:
      PR Guru now woke up. 😁

  • Comment posted by Knowledgeable Fan, today at 20:05

    No matter what the format, a 100 in 50 balls is nothing to be sneezed at.

    Get Smeed in the white-ball sides for Roy.

    • Reply posted by dunc brownley, today at 20:09

      dunc brownley replied:
      As you post yes not to be sneezed at in any form and still have to do the business out in the middle and fair play to him.

      Just the bandwagon the H PR Staff were waiting.

  • Comment posted by cut away cut away 44, today at 20:04

    I think he should get in the t20 team ahead of Roy 100%

    • Reply posted by dunc brownley, today at 20:12

      dunc brownley replied:
      They do say the H is a practice or run out for the T20 players to make their cases for selection or keep themselves in fine tune.

      Was touted last year too for being sort of the White ball set up.

