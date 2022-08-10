The Hundred: Will Smeed hits competition's first century for Birmingham Phoenix against Southern Brave
Will Smeed made history by becoming the first player to hit a century in The Hundred after smashing a blistering unbeaten 101 for Birmingham Phoenix against Southern Brave at Edgbaston.
The 20-year-old's sparkling innings came from just 50 balls, featuring eight fours and six sixes.
The previous record score in the men's Hundred was 92 set by Smeed's team-mate Liam Livingstone in 2021.
Smeed's effort helped the Phoenix score 176 runs from 100 balls - the highest score in this year's Hundred so far.
With a packed Edgbaston bathed in sunshine, Smeed needed one run to reach the historic milestone with just two balls remaining.
In the end he managed to scramble two runs off the penultimate delivery to send the crowd wild, with the Somerset batter removing his helmet and raising his bat into the air to take in the delirious applause.
