Aberdeen-born Matthew Cross led the Scotland team for the first time in his hometown

ICC Men's Cricket World Cup League 2, Mannofield Park, Aberdeen Scotland 262 all out (48.5 overs) United Arab Emirates 198 all out (41.5 overs) Scotland win by 64 runs Scorecard

Scotland cruised to a World Cup League 2 victory after beating United Arab Emirates by 64 runs at Mannofield Park.

Led by Matthew Cross for the first time in his Aberdeen hometown with Richie Berrington injured, Scotland posted 262 all out from 48.5 overs.

Kyle Coetzer hit four boundaries from the first four balls to get Scotland off to a positive start.

Calum MacLeod scored 76 from 88 balls while Michael Leask hit 39 from 25.

The UAE could only score 198 - Rohan Mustafa was their best batter with 65 not out - with MacLeod taking three catches and Mark Watt securing two wickets in two balls in the 33rd over.

Watt finished with four for 30 while Chris Sole claimed three for 39.

Scotland welcome the United States at the same venue on Saturday.