Mattie McKiernan has taken 33 wickets and scored more than 700 runs in 47 games across all formats for Derbyshire

All-rounder Mattie McKiernan has signed a one-year contract extension with Derbyshire.

The 28-year-old lower-order batter, who also bowls leg-spin, took 17 wickets to help his side reach the quarter-finals of this season's T20 Blast.

He also hit a career-best List A score against Essex earlier this month and struck his maiden first-class century against Leicestershire in April.

His new deal ties him to Derbyshire until the end of the 2023 season.

"Mattie has shown real development this season and he's performed well whenever we've called on him in first-class cricket, while his wickets tally in the Vitality Blast was crucial to our progression," head of cricket Mickey Arthur said. external-link

"The key now is for Mattie to find that consistency across the formats, something we're starting to witness as we head into the One-Day Cup, because his natural ability with bat and ball is clear for all to see."