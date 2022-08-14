Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Luc Benkenstein celebrates taking the wicket of James Harris

Royal London One-Day Cup: Essex 341 (49.3 ov): Khushi 104, Westley 104, Roelofsen 69*; Salter 3-72 Glamorgan 238 (43.5 ov): Northeast 70, Benkenstein 6-42 Essex (2 pts) won by 103 runs Match scorecard

Centuries from Feroze Khushi and Tom Westley plus six wickets from 17-year-old Luc Benkenstein took Essex to a comfortable 103-run win over Glamorgan.

Khushi and Westley hit 104 each in Essex's 341, Grant Roelofsen chipping in with 69 not out.

Sam Northeast hit 70 as Glamorgan started brightly but fell away to 238 all out as leg-spinner Benkenstein, 17, bowled superbly on a wearing wicket.

Essex have five points from five games while Glamorgan have four.

Essex's innings was built round a huge second-wicket stand of 203 between the in-form Khushi and Westley, who came together in the first over and had the scoreboard rattling along against some wayward seam bowling from the visitors.

Khushi smashed five sixes in his innings off just 88 balls, including three in four balls off Colin Ingram's leg-spin, before being yorked by David Lloyd.

Westley also scored at almost a run a ball as he completed back-to-back centuries in style with 14 fours, but was stumped giving Andrew Salter (3-72) the charge.

Prem Sisodiya (2-42) bowled tightly in his first senior outing in the competition.

Sisodia looked the pick of the bowlers as he, Salter and Dan Douthwaite induced Essex to slip to 303-9.

But Gauteng wicket-keeper Grant Roelofsen, batting at four, swung hard to end on 69 not out as he dominated a last-wicket stand of 38 with Kiwi debutant Ray Toole.

Glamorgan raced to 50 inside four overs, and Northeast shared half-century stands for the first three wickets with David Lloyd (30), Colin Ingram (17) and Kiran Carlson (29).

But Glamorgan could not produce the major stand they needed and slowly slipped behind the demanding run-rate.

Benkenstein, son of former Durham stalwart Dale, had Northeast stumped and took full advantage as the used wicket started to turn and grip, with increased desperation setting into the visitors' efforts.

His figures of six for 42 were the best recorded by an Essex bowler in a 50-overs match.