Emily Windsor has shone for Southern Vipers

Oval Invincibles want teams to feel pressure as their title defence in The Hundred begins, says Emily Windsor.

The Invincibles start their campaign in the opening match at The Oval against Northern Superchargers on Thursday.

Windsor joined in April and expects "topsy-turvy" matches because of the quality of teams eyeing 100-ball glory.

"The overseas standard in the women's game is ridiculously high," said Windsor, who won the Rachael Heyhoe Flint Trophy with the Vipers in 2020.

"We've got Australians, New Zealanders, South Africans - the best of the best.

"Everyone's going to be coming for us, aren't they?

"Everyone has match-winners. We want them to feel pressure, coming to play us."

Batter Windsor told BBC Radio London that key squad members including South African duo Dane van Niekerk and Marizanne Kapp have made her feel welcome as she soaks up their knowledge and experience.

Van Niekerk captained the Invincibles to the title last year and Kapp was player of the match in the Lord's final.

The team sampled their surroundings while watching the men's team lose their opener to London Spirit at The Oval a week ago.

"The atmosphere that we were part of on Thursday was surreal," said Windsor. "It's absolutely amazing.

"I love this ground anyway but when we came to the game on Thursday it was absolutely electric and I can't wait to get out there with the girls.

"London's not too far from my home in Portsmouth and because we've got the flexibility on rest days in this competition, I get to see my family and friends, which is really important to be able to get that balance and focus when you're training and on the pitch."

Head coach Jonathan Batty led the Invincibles to victory in the inaugural tournament.

"I've loved working with him so far," added Windsor. "He's really clear with what he wants from us as a team and communicates well, which is really important.

"He wants me to keep playing as I've played in the 50-over competition for the [Southern] Vipers. That's my role in this squad and he doesn't want me to go out and there and change how I play because it's 100 balls.

"That gives you a lot of confidence. He's cool, calm and collected, which is important because the games come thick and fast, there is that massive hype and it is new to us women."

