Nick Greenwood's 141 was the highest total by any batsman in ICC Challenge League B

Nick Greenwood's 141 helped Jersey beat Italy by 145 runs to move them within touching distance of winning ICC Challenge League B and making the next stage of 2023 World Cup qualifying.

Having slumped to 22-2 off 4.4 overs, Greenwood's knock set the islanders up to go on and make 349-4.

In reply Italy, who beat title challengers Hong Kong on Friday, were all out for just 204 after 39.1 overs.

Victory over Kenya on Sunday would ensure the title goes to Jersey.

Should Jersey lose to the Kenyans they would still likely top the group should Uganda beat Hong Kong in Sunday's other match, because of the islanders' superior run-rate - the Ugandans thrashed bottom side Bermuda by 153 runs in Saturday's other game.

Jersey have now won their past 10 successive Challenge League B matches, going back to the first round of games between the six nations in the tournament in Oman in December 2019.

Should they win ICC Challenge League B they will progress to the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier play-off - with the top two countries from the six taking part moving on to the final stage of qualifying in Zimbabwe next summer.

Greenwood & Jenner tons make up for tough start

Jonty Jenner's 104 not out was his first century in ICC Challenge League B

Northamptonshire bowler Gareth Berg - the tournament's leading wicket-taker - struck early as he bowled Harrison Carlyon for 11 and trapped Josh Lawrenson lbw for nine to leave Jersey on 22-2 inside the opening five overs.

But Greenwood - who played first-class cricket in New Zealand for Wellington last winter - put on a 102-run third-wicket partnership with Asa Tribe before the teenager was bowled for 36.

Greenwood's knock of 141 was his third Challenge League B century, and the highest score by any batsman so far in the tournament, thanks to 18 fours and a six in 126 balls.

He and Jonty Jenner put on 167 for the fourth wicket as Jenner went on to smash five sixes and seven fours in an innings of 104 not out off 73 balls, to help Jersey hit another big total at Farmers Cricket Club.

Jersey bowlers restrict Italians

Jersey captain Charles Perchard (left) celebrated taking three Italian wickets

In reply Italy struggled to get a solid partnership together - Jersey skipper Charles Perchard took the wickets of Justin Mosca and Dinuka Samarawickrama to leave them on 40-2.

Anthony Mosca went on to make 105 before becoming one of Dominic Blampied's three victims as the Jersey bowler returned figures of 3-63.

The Italians lost their final four wickets for just three runs as Perchard picked up his third wicket for match-leading figures of 3-23, while Elliot Miles took 2-34.