Cricket World Cup League 2: Scotland v United States, Aberdeen United States 295-8 (50 overs): Jones 123, Modani 52. Watt 2-39 Scotland 301-5 (47.4 overs): MacLeod 117, Wallace 45. Kenjige 2-40 Scotland win by five runs Scorecard

Calum MacLeod hit 117 runs as Scotland beat United States by five wickets in their Cricket World Cup League 2 game in Aberdeen.

He fell short of the 123 not out reached by USA opener Aaron Jones after the Scots put the visitors into bat.

But steady scoring by his team-mates took the Scots to 301 for five in reply to USA's 295 for eight.

Scotland had gone into the game second in the table, 10 points behind Oman but with 12 games in hand.

But they had to do without captain Richie Berrington through injury against the side sitting fourth, with Matthew Cross standing in as skipper in his home town.