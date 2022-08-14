Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Kenya's bowlers got the better of Jersey's batters for the second time in ICC Challenge League B, having beaten them in Oman in December 2019

Jersey booked their place in the next stage of qualifying for the 2023 Cricket World Cup despite a four-wicket defeat by Kenya in their final match in ICC Challenge League B.

Josh Lawrenson's 52 was the highlight of a disappointing innings for Jersey at Granville, as they were bowled out for 172 with 11 balls left.

In reply Kenya made 176-6 in 42.4 overs as Irfan Karim hit 53 not out.

Jersey top the league on run-rate after tying with Uganda on 22 points.

The Ugandans beat third-placed Hong Kong by 218 runs, with the African side and Jersey both ending with 11 wins from 15 matches.

The defeat was Jersey's first in 11 Challenge League B matches - a run going back to the first round of games between the six nations in Oman in December 2019.

Jersey now progress to the 2023 World Cup Qualifier play-off - with the top two countries from the six taking part moving on to the final stage of qualifying in Zimbabwe next summer.

Jersey's batters fail to impress

Asa Tribe made three scores of 50 or more in the final round of fixtures in Jersey

Jersey's batters struggled through much of the innings - openers Nick Greenwood (6) and Harrison Carlyon (27) both edging to wicketkeeper Karim as Jersey were 37-2 off 11.4 overs.

Lawrenson and Asa Tribe put on a third-wicket stand of 79 before Tribe was bowled by Collins Obuya for 36 off 61 balls, with Jonty Jenner and Dominic Blampied following cheaply soon after as the islanders were reduced to 125-5.

Lawrenson's 93-ball innings of 52 came to an end when he was bowled by Shem Ngoche, one of the Kenya bowler's three wickets for 38 runs.

Team-mate Vraj Patel helped mop up Jersey's tail with figures of 3-34, as Jersey's final four wickets fell for just 20 runs.

In reply Jersey had early success as opposition openers Rushab Patel and Aman Gandhi went for 13 and 0, respectively before Karim came in to steady the innings.

He and Rakep Patel (39) put on 52 for the third wicket before he became the first of Elliot Miles' three wickets.

Obuya chipped in with a quickfire 14 before being trapped leg before by Miles, but Sukhdeep Singh's 25 not out helped take the game away from Jersey as he and Karim put on 57 for the seventh wicket to win the game.

"It was a tough day, we've got to credit Kenya to be fair, I think they played a great game," Jersey captain Charles Perchard said after the game.

"They outperformed us in all three departments of the game, so fair play.

"Maybe there was a physical hangover from yesterday's game against Italy. It was a super hot day and the boys put everything on the line and maybe we were a little bit tired, but we were totally outplayed, so credit to Kenya."