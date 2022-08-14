Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Matthew Cross has captained Scotland to consecutive wins in his home city

Cricket World Cup League 2, Aberdeen Scotland 254-9 (50 overs): Cross 85, MacLeod 77. Raza 2-39 United Arab Emirates 168 all out (41 overs): Aravind 50, Muhammad 23. Watt 5-33 Scotland won by 86 runs Scorecard

A century partnership by Matthew Cross and Calum MacLeod helped Scotland to an 86-run win over United Arab Emirates in World Cup League 2 in Aberdeen.

Cross, captaining his country in his home city in the absence of Richie Berrington, hit 85 off 92 balls.

MacLeod made 77 in a fourth-wicket stand of 113 as Scotland recovered from 54 for three.

Mark Watt chipped in with a breezy 29 as Scotland finished with 254 for nine from their 50 overs.

Watt then claimed figures of five for 33 as UAE were dismissed for 168 in 41 overs.

MacLeod had hit 117 runs 24 hours earlier as Scotland beat United States by five wickets in the same competition.