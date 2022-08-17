Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Paul Stirling became just the fourth batter to reach 3,000 runs in T20 internationals

Fifth Twenty20 international, Belfast: Afghanistan 95-5 (15 overs): Ghani 44*, Azmatullah 15*; Adair 3-16 Ireland 56-3 (6.4 overs): Stirling 16, Tucker 14; Mujeeb 2-17 Ireland won by seven wickets (DLS Method) Scorecard

Ireland beat Afghanistan by seven wickets in a rain-affected decider to win the Twenty20 series at Stormont.

With Afghanistan 95-5 after 15 overs, rain forced a two-hour delay in Belfast.

When play resumed, Ireland reached a revised target of 56 from seven overs, with just two balls to spare.

After Paul Stirling became the fourth batter to score 3,000 runs in T20 internationals, George Dockrell sealed a 3-2 series win for the Irish.

The victory is a major boost for Ireland following a difficult summer that included a 10-match losing run following games with India, New Zealand and South Africa.

"As a unit we've been pretty good throughout in different patches but today it came off, we got a bit of luck and I think that's what we needed," said Ireland's Mark Adair.

"It's been a long summer with plenty of ups and downs so it's nice to finish with a home win."

Having won the toss and deciding to field, Ireland got off to the perfect start when Mark Adair removed openers Hazratullah Zazai and Rahmanullah Gurbaz in his first over.

When Adair had Ibrahim Zadran caught by Barry McCarthy for eight, he had 3-16, reducing the tourists to 26-3 inside four overs.

While Usman Ghani steadied the ship, Josh Little had Najibullah Zadran and Mohammad Nabi caught behind by Lorcan Tucker off successive deliveries in his second spell.

With Ghani unbeaten on 44 and his side on 95-5, the game was stopped by the rain.

Following the resumption, Stirling needed just five runs to join Virat Kohli, Martin Guptill and Rohit Sharma on 3,000 in T20I cricket, but Mujeeb Ur Rahman claimed the wicket of Irish skipper Andrew Balbirnie to give Afghanistan hope.

Harry Tector's four off his first ball eased Irish nerves but wicketkeeper Tucker's dismissal for 14 put the game back in the balance.

However, the in-form Dockrell's pull shot found the fence to put Ireland on the cusp of victory before clinching victory on his next ball, with two deliveries to spare.

Dockrell was named Player of the Series for his superb batting exploits having scored 141 runs across five innings without being dismissed.