Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Najibullah Zadran shone for Afghanistan with a half century

Fourth Twenty20 international, Belfast: Afghanistan 132-6 (11 overs): Najibullah 50, Rashid 31*, Gurbaz 24; Delany 3-33 Ireland 105 all out (11 overs): Dockrell 41*, Stirling 20; Fareed 3-14 Afghanistan won by 27 runs Scorecard

Afghanistan levelled the Twenty20 series against Ireland by winning the fourth of their five meetings by 27 runs at Stormont on Monday.

The match was reduced to 11 overs per side because of rain, which delayed the start of the contest by two hours.

Najibullah Zadran top-scored with 50 for the tourists, with Gareth Delany (3-33) the pick of the home bowlers.

Ireland's reply fell well short despite an unbeaten 41 off 27 balls from the in-form George Dockrell.

Ireland won the first two encounters between the sides, with the Afghans having responded with back-to-back victories to tie up the series at 2-2.

The decider will be played at the same venue on Wednesday.

After being put into bat, Afghanistan got off to a flying start as Rahmanullah Gurbaz (24) and Hazratullah Zazai (6) put on 37 for the first wicket, before the former was caught by Mark Adair off the bowling of Barry McCarthy.

Najibullah smashed his half-century off just 24 balls, including three sixes and four fours, with Rashid Khan providing significant back-up with a rapid 31 off 10 deliveries.

Ireland's innings also began promisingly as openers Paul Stirling (20) and captain Andrew Balbirnie (15) shared a first-wicket partnership of 28.

Wickets fell regularly thereafter, with only Dockrell able to keep the scoreboard ticking over to any great extent.

Fareed Ahmad ended with impressive figures of 3-14, while Naveen-ul-Haq and Rashid took two wickets apiece.