O'Brien scored 1,973 run in 110 Twenty20 matches for Ireland

Ireland all-rounder Kevin O'Brien has brought his 16-year international career to an end after winning 389 caps.

The 38-year-old, who retired from ODIs last year, said he made the decision after not being selected since last year's T20 World Cup.

"I had hoped to have finished my career at the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia," said O'Brien.

"I feel the selectors and management are looking elsewhere."

O'Brien was dropped from the senior squad following the Ireland's disappointing exit from the T20 World Cup last October.

He missed out on a central contract when they were awarded by Cricket Ireland in March although new coach Heinrich Malan said he was still in contention for selection.

O'Brien is the only Irish batter to have scored a century in Test, One Day International and T20 cricket.

The Dubliner still holds the record for the fastest century in ICC World Cup history, hitting 100 runs in just 50 balls against England in 2011.

"To the fans, not just in Ireland but around the world, I hope you enjoyed the way I played cricket," added O'Brien.

"All of my proudest moments and memories were playing in front of Irish fans so thank you for the incredible support.

"To all my Irish team-mates, from my debut back in 2006 and for the next 15 years, thanks for all the camaraderie, banter, fun and memories of pulling on the green jersey together, I wish you all well."