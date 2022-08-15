Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Matthew Potts has played for the England Test side against New Zealand and India this summer

England fast bowler Matthew Potts has signed a two-year deal with home County Championship side Durham.

The Sunderland-born 23-year-old, who took 14 wickets in his first Test series against New Zealand in June, has been with the county since he was nine.

Potts plays across all formats and has 85 first-class wickets, and 65 with the white ball, for Durham.

"I am looking forward to the future and what the club can achieve over this next period," Potts said.

Director of cricket Marcus North added: "We are thrilled that Matthew has agreed to extend his contract with us at Durham."

Potts has been included in England's team for the first Test against South Africa, which starts at Lord's on Wednesday.