Ireland defeated Scotland 3-1 in a T20 series in Belfast last year

Ireland have brought back Eimear Richardson for a three-match T20 series against Scotland in Edinburgh next month.

The series, which was announced on Tuesday, will see the teams meet at The Grange on 5, 6 and 8 September.

Experienced all-rounder Richardson returns but Ava Canning and Rachel Delaney are ruled out.

Meanwhile, Ireland will play eight of the world's top 10 sides between 2022 and 2025 in the Future Tours Programme.

The first ever multi-year Future Tours Programme for the women's game was announced by the International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday.

Ireland's schedule includes a six-match series against Pakistan in November before facing West Indies and Australia in 2023.

Eimear Richardson made her Ireland debut against Australia in 2005

England, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh will be Ireland's opponents in 2024, followed by India in 2025.

Canning misses out on the Scotland tour with injury, while Delaney was not selected because of work commitments.

"With our build-up well underway for the ICC Women's T20 World Cup Qualifier later in September, this series will be a great opportunity for the players to refine and execute their skills that they have been working on this season," said Ireland coach Ed Joyce.

"We've had some great fixtures this summer against South Africa, Australia and Pakistan, and these matches will be just as important given the qualifier tournament ahead.

"We welcome the return of Eimear Richardson to the squad - it's always a welcome option to be able to call upon an experienced player with almost 100 caps."

Ireland squad: Laura Delany (capt), Georgina Dempsey, Amy Hunter, Shauna Kavanagh, Arlene Kelly, Gaby Lewis, Sophie MacMahon, Jane Maguire, Cara Murray, Leah Paul, Orla Prendergast, Eimear Richardson, Rebecca Stokell, Mary Waldron.