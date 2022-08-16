Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Somerset batter James Hildreth has made more first-class appearances for the club than any other player

Somerset batter James Hildreth has brought forward his retirement after injuring his hamstring in their One-Day Cup defeat by Durham on Wednesday.

On Thursday the 37-year-old announced he would retire at the end of the season, after 20 years with the club.

He will now be sidelined for the remainder of Somerset's 50-over fixtures this season.

"With this in mind, James has revealed he feels the time is right to retire with immediate effect," the club said. external-link

After making his first-class debut in 2003, Hildreth has played for Somerset more than any other player, amassing 28,000 runs and 56 centuries in 715 matches across all formats.

The right-hander is Somerset's all-time leading run-scorer in T20 cricket and their third-highest in first-class cricket, scoring more than 17,000 runs at an average of 40.46.

Hildreth will be present at the club's One-Day Cup game against Sussex on Taunton on Friday to allow supporters to show their appreciation for his career.

He was Somerset's hero in their last two white-ball trophy victories, scoring the winning runs as the club won the Twenty20 Cup in 2005 and the Royal London One-Day Cup in 2019.

After being awarded his county cap in 2007 Hildreth was granted a testimonial year in 2017, with only Marcus Trescothick, Harold Gimblett and Viv Richards scoring more first-class hundreds for the club.

When news of his retirement broke, Somerset director of cricket, Andy Hurry, said Hildreth would "go down in history as one of the best players" to ever represent the club.