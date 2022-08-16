Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Toby Albert has been rewarded for some impressive performances for Hampshire

Hampshire batter Toby Albert has signed a new two-year deal.

The 20-year-old, who joined the club's academy in 2018, is now under contract until 2024.

Albert featured for Hampshire's Vitality Blast-winning side this year, scoring 83 runs at an average of 27.66.

He has also impressed in the opening five matches of the One-Day Cup, scoring 218 runs at an average of 72.66 - including 84 against Derbyshire and 65 in Sunday's win over Lancashire.

Albert said: "I'm delighted to stay at this great club for another two years.

"Hopefully I can continue to contribute as Hampshire aim for more trophies in the future."