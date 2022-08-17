Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Scotland were unable to see out victory after Calum MacLeod's superb century

Cricket World Cup League 2, Aberdeen Scotland 249-8 (50 overs): MacLeod 133, Leask 41. Holland 3-28 United States 250-8 (49.5 overs): Jones 62, Patel 50. Tahir 2-37 USA won by two wickets Scorecard

Scotland were stunned in the final over as the United States snatched a two-wicket win in their World Cup League 2 one-day international at Aberdeen.

Calum MacLeod's superb unbeaten 133 saw Scotland recover from 31 for four after Saurabh Netravalkar removed openers Kyle Coetzer and Craig Wallace.

Michael Leask added 41 from 50 balls as Scotland reached 249-8.

The visitors were outsiders after slipping to 228-8 in the penultimate over, needing 22 from nine balls.

But Jaskaran Malhotra (36 not out) hit three fours and a six as they reached their target with one ball to spare.

Having beaten the United Arab Emirates twice and USA once in the Aberdeen tri-series, Scotland's closing defeat leaves them second in the World Cup League 2 standings, four points behind Oman having played eight fewer matches.