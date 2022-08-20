Last updated on .From the section Counties

Rishi Patel, Louis Kimber and Ed Barnes were all dismissed for ducks by Brett Hutton

One-Day Cup, Uptonsteel County Ground: Nottinghamshire 255-9 (47 overs): Hameed 99*, Montgomery 58; Wright 6-35 Leicestershire 154 all out (29.1 overs): Mulder 79; Hutton 7-26 Nottinghamshire won by 105 runs (DLS method) Scorecard I Group table

Brett Hutton took a Nottinghamshire one-day record seven wickets as they thrashed Leicestershire by 105 runs to boost their hopes of progressing beyond the One-Day Cup group stage.

Hutton took 7-26 from 8.1 overs and was destructive from the beginning.

He claimed the first four scalps as Leicestershire were reeling at 12-4 after Nottinghamshire had posted 255-9.

Wiaan Mulder top-scored with 79 for the Foxes but was Hutton's seventh victim as they were dismissed for 154.

The visitors were merciless in sealing the big win, claiming five wickets for just five runs as Leicestershire collapsed from 149-6 to all out off just 29.1 overs.

Fateh Singh, with two wickets, and Hutton mopped up the lower order as the quintet were dismissed in the space of 12 balls.

Haseeb Hameed missed out on a century as he finished 99 not out for Nottinghamshire earlier in the day, with Chris Wright doing the damage with the ball as he took 6-35.

Matthew Montgomery also contributed 58 for a Notts side that needs to beat Surrey on Tuesday to have a chance of progressing in the competition.

Leicestershire, who are third and one spot above the Outlaws in the table, face Durham in the final group game knowing victory would ensure they advance.