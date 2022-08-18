Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Tom Fell made his Worcestershire debut in 2013

Worcestershire will release Tom Fell, Josh Dell and Jacques Banton at the end of the season.

Batter Fell, 28, who fought back to play after surviving testicular cancer, has scored 4,485 runs in 97 first-class games for the county.

Fellow batter Dell, 24, has played seven first-class games and has endured an injury-hit 12 months.

All-rounder Banton, 21, played three Royal London Cup matches last term and one T20 Blast game this season.

Banton is the younger brother of Somerset's England batter Tom Banton.