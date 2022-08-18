Close menu

England v South Africa: Ben Stokes keeps hosts clinging on in first Test

By Stephan ShemiltChief cricket writer at Lord's

Last updated on .From the section Cricket

First LV Insurance Test, Lord's (day two of five)
England 165: Pope 73, Rabada 5-52
South Africa 289-7: Erwee 73, Jansen 41*; Stokes 3-53
South Africa lead by 124
England are clinging on in the first Test against South Africa after a Ben Stokes-inspired fightback on day two at Lord's.

South Africa opener Sarel Erwee, with 73, was the first to put the Proteas in a commanding position, a lead of 27 with seven first-innings wickets in hand.

But Stokes bounced out Erwee, then had Rassie van der Dussen lbw as part of a South Africa slide from 160-2 to 210-6.

The rot was stopped by Marco Jansen and Keshav Maharaj, who shared a vital partnership of 72 from only 75 balls.

With England looking tired and the game slipping away, Stokes had Maharaj hook to Matthew Potts for 41, leaving Jansen unbeaten on 41 and South Africa 289-7, an advantage of 124.

England had earlier been bowled out for 165, with Ollie Pope out for 73.

Pope was the first of three wickets to fall to Kagiso Rabada, the pace bowler sublime in claiming 5-52.

Proteas on top as Lord's turns red

The day that Lord's was splashed with red for the Ruth Strauss Foundation was perhaps the most attritional of England's new era.

South Africa had the better of the majority of it, and perhaps would already be out of sight had it not been for Stokes.

The Proteas were helped by the inconsistency of an England attack that looked rusty - neither James Anderson nor Stuart Broad have played since the win over India at the start of July, despite having opportunities in the County Championship and for the England Lions.

With the movement on offer, there were times when the bowling on Thursday was more disappointing than the batting struggles on Wednesday.

Stokes tried everything he could as captain - he kept five slips in place for long periods - but it was with the ball where he made the crucial impact.

Still, the Jansen-Maharaj partnership was incredibly damaging to England and has left them with little room for error.

The home side are not out of this Test, but must make full use of a second new ball that will be available after three overs on the third morning.

More to follow.

Comments

Join the conversation

14 comments

  • Comment posted by levelheadedfan, today at 19:24

    Ben Stokes fightback = just slinging it down hoping for something to happen and giving 50 odd runs to the oppo in 5 or 6 overs in a relatively low scoring game.

    Righto beeb.

  • Comment posted by 1420Hawk80-93, today at 19:23

    A very tired looking England they look like they haven’t played a test match in three months but a very good late fight back.

  • Comment posted by RobboTheKitten, today at 19:23

    Not too good today.

  • Comment posted by Matthew , today at 19:22

    England lose the plot against lower order batsmen again. Why bowl the short ball when a good length ball is harder to score off and will most likely get them out eventually?

  • Comment posted by West Riding Boy, today at 19:22

    SA showed how to bowl on this wicket. We failed to take note.

  • Comment posted by Justmyview, today at 19:22

    If Robinson has rhythm and is taking wickets, why is he not playing. And it’s not me criticising our bowlers, but Vernon Philander, who knows a bit about bowling, doesn’t he?!

  • Comment posted by ben, today at 19:20

    here we go again

  • Comment posted by RHOADES, today at 19:20

    Clinging on?

    We are 124 runs behind and they have 3 wickets left.

    The final session belonged to South Africa, not Ben Stokes.

    Wrong headline!

  • Comment posted by Robert, today at 19:19

    90 overs and one hour of overtime. Wow. We are really going to catch up on the 58 overs lost on day one.

  • Comment posted by KarateDad, today at 19:19

    Good to hear Andrew Strauss commentating again. Wish he was on regularly, not just Red For Ruth occasions.

  • Comment posted by David McManus, today at 19:19

    Well done SA but bewildering bowling tactics by England late in the day.

  • Comment posted by evolutionbynaturalselection, today at 19:17

    Ah great, the Hundred is on now.  Time for some fabulous fast and furious cricketing skills.  The like of which we enjoyed being executed by South Africa's test batters in the late evening.  Cheers.

  • Comment posted by ben amin, today at 19:17

    Fearless....by Maharaj

  • Comment posted by Spinoza, today at 19:17

    What a shocker, South Africa are better at Baz-ball than we are.

  • Comment posted by Harvey, today at 19:16

    Can't believe England got themselves back in the game at 210-6 then decided to put in the most abysmal bowling display in the last hour to chuck it all away. I think it's game over now, if only Crawley could catch too, i mean what is the point of him?? he can't bat or catch get rid of him once and for all.

