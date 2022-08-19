Last updated on .From the section Cricket

George Scott is a short-term option for Somerset while they have players out injured and others involved in The Hundred

Somerset have signed Gloucestershire all-rounder George Scott on loan.

The 26-year-old has been brought in for their last two One-Day Cup games, with Somerset unable to go through.

Somerset director of cricket Andy Hurry said: "With the list of our players currently unavailable for selection... we were faced with a situation which meant that we had to bring in an additional player quickly.

"We are delighted to be bringing in the all-round skillset of George."

Somerset have lost all six of their Group A games and host Sussex in their penultimate match on Friday.