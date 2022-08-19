George Scott: Somerset sign Gloucestershire all-rounder on loan for One-Day Cup
Somerset have signed Gloucestershire all-rounder George Scott on loan.
The 26-year-old has been brought in for their last two One-Day Cup games, with Somerset unable to go through.
Somerset director of cricket Andy Hurry said: "With the list of our players currently unavailable for selection... we were faced with a situation which meant that we had to bring in an additional player quickly.
"We are delighted to be bringing in the all-round skillset of George."
Somerset have lost all six of their Group A games and host Sussex in their penultimate match on Friday.