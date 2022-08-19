Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Shan Masood has made 25 Test appearances for Pakistan

Pakistan opening batter Shan Masood has rejected a deal to remain with Derbyshire and will join a rival County Championship side next season.

The 32-year-old has scored 1,774 runs for Derbyshire this season.

Derbyshire said they discussed a new contract with Masood for several months and tabled "a significantly improved offer" before he decided to leave.

Head of cricket Mickey Arthur said Derbyshire "couldn't match the offer" from the other, unnamed, club.

"Bringing Shan to Derbyshire was my priority when joining the club last winter," Arthur continued. "He's shown the performances I knew he was capable of in county cricket and we've been keen to extend his deal since very early on in the season.

"The other county set their stall out to bring in Shan and while it is of course disappointing to lose a player of his calibre, I and everyone at the club wish him the very best for the future."

Masood, whose best knock this season was a magnificent 239 against Sussex in April, said it had "not been easy making this decision" to leave but added that "this move is the next phase of my life and career".

"Derbyshire is a great club with a very positive outlook and inclusive culture," he added.

"Under Mickey's project I see the group challenging for trophies and reaching greater heights in the very near future."