England v South Africa: Hosts lose by innings on third day at Lord's

By Stephan ShemiltChief cricket writer at Lord's

First LV Insurance Test, Lord's (day three of five)
England 165 & 149: Lees 35, Broad 35; Nortje 3-47
South Africa 326: Erwee 73, Jansen 48, Elgar 47; Stokes 3-71, Broad 3-71
South Africa won by an innings and 12 runs
England were blown away to lose the first Test against South Africa by an innings and 12 runs inside three days.

Needing 161 to make the Proteas bat again, the home side spectacularly and swiftly unravelled to 149 all out at a stunned Lord's.

The first defeat of the Ben Stokes-Brendon McCullum era was not caused by the swashbuckling approach that brought four wins at the beginning of the summer, but a timid surrender to some magnificent Proteas bowling.

Anrich Nortje was sensational, bowling at rapid pace to take three wickets for no runs in 10 balls.

Left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj began the collapse with two wickets, including under-pressure opener Zak Crawley for 13.

England earlier took the last three South African wickets for 39 to bowl the Proteas out for 326, despite bizarrely persisting with short-ball tactics.

Though the South Africa lead was sizable, England should have made better use of the best batting conditions of the match to at least drag the contest into the weekend.

Instead they go one behind in the three-match series, with the second Test at Old Trafford starting on Thursday.

Familiar defeat for new England

England have played some thrilling Test cricket this summer, capturing the imagination of the public not only with their results, but the scintillating manner in which they have been obtained.

This defeat was not about 'Bazball' coming unstuck, rather England reverting to some of the bad habits that saw them earn only one win in 17 Tests before Stokes and McCullum took over.

They can argue, with some justification, they were on the wrong end of a crucial toss as they slipped to 116-6 on a first day that was ideal for bowling.

But the way they conceded the momentum by bowling too short on the second evening, then followed up with the same failed tactics on Friday morning before tamely succumbing with the bat, had all the hallmarks of an 'old England' performance.

How they respond to this defeat will be fascinating. Before this Test, Stokes said he would still have trusted England's new method even if they had lost all four of their previous matches.

Now it is the job of the captain and coach to ensure they belief and confidence they have built remains intact, but also find a way of combatting a superb South Africa attack.

Nortje blasts through England

The afternoon collapse overshadowed England's strange morning, when perhaps the bouncer assault endured by Nortje in his 28 not out gave the paceman a little extra motivation when he came to bowl.

By that point, Crawley was lbw from an ill-judged sweep at Maharaj and Ollie Pope was leg before on review playing across the line to the same bowler.

When Joe Root poked Lungi Ngidi to second slip, the three-day finish looked increasingly likely, and Nortje's terrific burst made it a reality.

Bowling in excess of 90mph and moving the ball down the Lord's slope, Nortje had all of Jonny Bairstow, Alex Lees and Ben Foakes caught behind as England lost three wickets for five runs.

Stuart Broad chanced his arm, swiping 35 from 29 balls in a stand of 55 with Stokes, only to be deceived by a Kagiso Rabada slower ball for the second time in the match.

Matthew Potts was cleaned up slogging at Marco Jansen, Stokes hit Rabada to deep mid-wicket and last man James Anderson was bowled by Jansen to complete the thrashing before tea.

Across the match, England were bowled out twice in less than 90 overs, the fourth-shortest amount of time they have batted in a home Test defeat.

Brilliant win for superb South Africa

This is a superb win for South Africa, a team top of the World Test Championship and defeated only once in their past six series.

Captain Dean Elgar had questioned the sustainability of England's aggressive approach, with the Proteas then carving a victory from old-fashioned Test values.

Their batting was determined, but it was their talented and balanced bowling attack that engineered an emphatic triumph.

Nortje and Rabada, who took five wickets in the first innings, were supported by left-arm seamer Jansen, the muscular Ngidi and wily spinner Maharaj.

Should they need to adapt to conditions at Old Trafford and the third Test at The Oval, they can call on off-spinner Simon Harmer, the leading wicket-taker in the County Championship over the past six seasons.

They are one win away from ending a run of three straight series defeats by England, stretching back 10 years.

'Don't poke the bear' - reaction

England captain Ben Stokes: "This isn't a wake-up call or anything like that. We haven't been able to execute the way we would like and South Africa were better than us."

South Africa captain Dean Elgar: "It was some of the quickest bowling I have seen. The catch our keeper [Kyle] Verreynne took to get rid of Jonny Bairstow was one of the quickest balls he has ever had to catch and it was a pretty big wicket at the time.

"It was a hostile spell of bowling. He is an angry man and you don't want to poke the bear."

Former England captain Sir Alastair Cook: "England didn't bat like 'Bazball'. They were bowled out. Nortje bowled exceptionally. It was genuinely quick bowling.

"South Africa were quick, accurate and on a pitch that did a little bit, they got far more out of it by bowling quicker. England weren't good enough, that is the crux of it. Fantastic batting conditions today but South Africa blew them away."

  • Comment posted by Spoondog, today at 15:59

    Quite some achievement to lose a test in 2.5 days given 2 sessions were wiped out on the 1st day. England only batted for 82 overs in the entire test, 7 less than SA survived in their one innings. Quite simply we were outplayed in all departments & this feels like we're back to where we were post Ashes. The warnings were there in this summer's earlier tests so not really a surprise.

    • Reply posted by Luvlee Gal, today at 16:12

      Luvlee Gal replied:
      This English team didn't respect test cricket. They may actually have thought they were gonna win when Broad was throwing his bat around. This isnot how you play and win test matches.

      I think they used up all their luck for the next 4 years in those 4 tests

  • Comment posted by Locker TV, today at 16:03

    Utter humiliation as undercooked (again) England thrashed within 6 sessions.

    Leaving aside some of the odd captaincy decisions, biggest problem is scheduling these tests after an extended period when there is no red ball cricket played, utterly crass just to fit too much white ball. Players can’t get any more match practice - who sets the schedule

    The test paying fans deserve much better.

    • Reply posted by Emma, today at 16:10

      Emma replied:
      I agree. No red ball cricket for weeks is the problem. The 100 has to be scrapped. Red ball should be played all through the summer to keep these guys ready and prepared.

  • Comment posted by madcat100, today at 15:59

    England fold yet again. It’s not even news!! When Broad is your joint top scorer I think you are in trouble. It is test cricket. Stop playing like its 20/20!!

    • Reply posted by twinprime, today at 16:08

      twinprime replied:
      That isn't what they did this test match. I know they've been guilty of that many times but you are just using a cliche.

  • Comment posted by MaksiNorway, today at 16:00

    England 165 all out and 149 all out.

    I think the best thing to do today is just congratulate South Africa and wish our selectors good luck in the next one.

    That was a Shellacking.

    • Reply posted by Luvlee Gal, today at 16:10

      Luvlee Gal replied:
      Hopefully this ends the farcical fascination with bazball

  • Comment posted by Hetero sapiens, today at 16:06

    One side played test cricket at Lords, the other played hit & giggle on the schoolground.

    • Reply posted by Huggie, today at 16:09

      Huggie replied:
      Not even convinced England did play that. Just completely capitulated to decent bowling. Old habits die hard

  • Comment posted by chanasnakepit, today at 15:59

    There’s thrashings and then there’s this! Proper England collapse! Well played South Africa.

    • Reply posted by Locker TV, today at 16:06

      Locker TV replied:
      Complete capitulation !!

  • Comment posted by C Wood, today at 16:01

    When will the England selectors read and take notice
    of the posts written on these pages each time by people
    who are knowledgeable about cricket. We have been telling
    them that Crawley should not be playing for England for
    months now !.
    There must be some very poor county batsmen if he is
    the best pick.

    • Reply posted by Locker TV, today at 16:09

      Locker TV replied:
      They don’t care about those on here - we are just the fans who pay vast amount to attend games and pay their wages.

  • Comment posted by Locker TV, today at 16:05

    ﻿Didn’t change outcome but worst mornings captaincy from England today in memory.

    Wicket second ball - great
    New ball 2 overs away - better still
    Anderson and Broad at Lords where new ball will swing and seam - excellent

    Decision - bowl short medium pace dross for an hour before Broad comes on, pitches up and 2 quick catches to slip. Stokes too stubborn or adapt a plan (batting or bowling).

    • Reply posted by Katie, today at 16:22

      Katie replied:
      His field placing rubbish yesterday. From no slips to 4 slips in one ball?

  • Comment posted by Markos50, today at 16:01

    Brave new world under Stokes...same occurred when Botham was made captain. Fact is they aint good enough!

    • Reply posted by Katie, today at 16:18

      Katie replied:
      Not intelligent enough.

  • Comment posted by Jeremy, today at 16:04

    The ECB needs to take some flak for this result because England came into this test cold whilst South Africa were hot. Ridiculous decision not to have a test in July and early August.

    • Reply posted by Ezio, today at 16:07

      Ezio replied:
      Excuses smeshcuses. England has been playing non stop home cricket the entire summer with quality opposition. We were outplayed and thrashed. Let's face it.

  • Comment posted by CriticalPoint, today at 16:08

    Playing "bazball" is like saying that we don't have the talent in this country to play red ball cricket properly, so we may as well slog.

    So therefore the issue is actually with the selectors.

    This is how any test overseas or on a pitch which isn't completely flat will end.

    Shouldn't be losing inside 2 days of cricket by an innings. That is unacceptable and avoidable.

    • Reply posted by ben, today at 16:14

      ben replied:
      scrap the test format and be done with it.

  • Comment posted by zyder, today at 16:04

    Thumbs up who saw that coming 👍 Attacking one day minded batting is all good when the run chase is on but the need for a Strauss, cook, Trescothick, Boycot even a Gower innings is truly test cricket!

    • Reply posted by Gougly, today at 16:34

      Gougly replied:
      “This has nothing to do with The Hundred.”

      Said only stakeholders of The Hundred.

  • Comment posted by FrancesFarmer1, today at 16:04

    Pathetic. Never has the word had so much accurate meaning. From the moment Stokes began wondering aloud why the Saffers were doing all the talking before the match was the result of this match in doubt. I have just heard Strauss on Sky talking about his surprise at England's collapse. I'm not.

  • Comment posted by Mike, today at 16:05

    As normal, they will probably change the bowlers and not the batsmen, you have a batsman averaging 107 in county cricket, scored 140 against South Africa last week as a Lion and still will not get a look in. Crawley in red ball and Roy in white ball have had enough chances and they need to be replaced.

    • Reply posted by Sam, today at 16:20

      Sam replied:
      The bowlers didn't cover themselves in glory. Obviously there are also 'issues' with some batters.

  • Comment posted by gooner7, today at 16:02

    Seen more backbone in a jellyfish.

  • Comment posted by Matthew , today at 16:01

    Elgar>Crawley
    Erwee>Lees
    Rabada>Anderson (right now)
    Ngidi> broad (right now)
    Jansen> Potts
    Maharaj> leach
    No wonder we lost.

    • Reply posted by Luvlee Gal, today at 16:13

      Luvlee Gal replied:
      Proper test cricket > bazball

  • Comment posted by neil proctor, today at 16:04

    well no surprise . i warned England supporters on here they beat new zealand because their bowling attack were past their sell by date e southee and Boult and now you have the proof. Now you have high class bowlers in their prime like Rabada and Norjte ENGLAND"S feeble top 7 other than Root have been exposed yet again. England are back as a test team not with this bunch

    • Reply posted by stumped, today at 16:12

      stumped replied:
      You warned us did you, thanks for that but you didn't need to, we already knew it.

  • Comment posted by Flabber Neck, today at 16:00

    Normal service resumes. Play a decent side and there you go. India and New Zealand must be seriously dire at this time.

    • Reply posted by B4N, today at 16:10

      B4N replied:
      2 best sides in the world haha. What do you know

  • Comment posted by annoyed_again, today at 16:05

    Maybe now the media will stop droning on about Bazball now, especially asking opposition players what they think about it, embarrassing. How would BBC employees, for example, like it if people kept asking them what do you think of ITV or Sky all the time?

  • Comment posted by Barclay, today at 16:22

    England needs to decide what form of cricket they want to play - the real stuff or the bish-bosh-bass rubbish.

