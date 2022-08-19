Last updated on .From the section Counties

Lancashire's George Lavelle hit three sixes in a superb 61 off 34 balls at Blackpool to see his side home against Northants

Hampshire lost for the first time in 14 matches in all competitions as they were stunned by One-Day Cup holders Glamorgan at Neath.

The Welsh county found their form just too late as they hammered Hants by seven wickets.

But Yorkshire's defeat by Kent opened the door for both Hants and Lancashire to become the first two sides to qualify for the knockout stages.

Sussex, Middlesex and Leicestershire are all level on 10 points in Group A.

Sussex have played a game more after sentencing Somerset to a seventh-successive defeat - the only side without a win.

Fourth-placed Gloucestershire are also still just in the chase for the three places on offer in either group, but only if they beat Middlesex in their final match on Sunday, while Warwickshire and Notts both have two games left - and remain in contention.

Lancashire now top Group B - but treble-chasing Hants will go back above them and earn a home semi-final if they win their final two games, at home to Essex on Sunday and against Yorkshire at Scarborough on Tuesday.

Group A

Stephen Eskinazi hit his fourth One-Day Cup hundred in seven matches this season as Middlesex beat Warwickshire by 128 runs at Radlett to remain on course for the knockout stages.

The prolific Eskinazi hit 102, sharing a stand of 204 for the second wicket with Sam Robson (111), as the hosts racked up their biggest-ever one-day total of 374-3.

But, despite 89 from Surrey-bound Dom Sibley, the Bears could only make 246, with Luke Hollman returning a List A best 4-34.

Eskinazi is now on 642 runs for the campaign - and needs just another five to beat the competition record of 646 set last season by Durham's Graham Clark for the beaten One-Day Cup finalists.

"It's a phenomenal run we've been on," said Middlesex all-rounder Hollman. "We've played some fantastic cricket.

"Eski is batting phenomenally well at the moment and everyone else is chipping in. Robbo batted superbly. I'm pretty sure he's averaging above 70 as well."

Former England opener Sam Robson's 111 at Radlett in the win over Warwickshire was his List A best

Gloucestershire kept their hopes just about alive as they beat Surrey by two wickets at The Oval.

But they must now beat Middlesex at Radlett on Sunday - and even then that might not be enough.

Ben Geddes, Surrey's 21-year-old One-Day Cup captain, led the way with 71, backed by Cameron Steel (61) and Tom Lawes (50) as the hosts reached 292-9.

But Gloucestershire skipper Jack Taylor (who hit five sixes in his 51), Ben Charlesworth (49) and the Price brothers all made key runs as the visitors got to 294-8 with 15 balls to spare.

Ollie Price hit 45, before elder brother Tom Price came in to hit a match-winning 38 from 34 balls in an unbroken 42-run stand with Paul van Meekeren.

In the later Group A game, Sussex opener Ali Orr made his county's first-ever List A double century in the 201-run win over hapless Somerset at Taunton.

The 21-year-old left-hander broke Cheteshwar Pujara's county record of 174, set just five days earlier, as he hit 11 sixes and 18 fours in his 206 off 161 balls, out of 397-5.

Somerset were then bowled out for 196 in 38.2 overs - their heaviest-ever loss batting second in List A matches.

"It was a very special day," said Orr. "I took a blow in the face from a Kasey Aldridge delivery early on, but I felt fine. The physio came on and asked me a few questions, including where we were. I told him, 'lovely sunny Taunton', so we had a smile and all was well."

Group B

One-Day Cup holders Glamorgan already knew it would take a miracle to reach the knockout stages but they went down fighting in Neath as they at least took a massive scalp with them in Hampshire.

Having been put into bat at The Gnoll, Hampshire were on the back foot from the start, reaching only 228-9, largely due to 93 from skipper Nick Gubbins and an unbeaten 63 from Ian Holland.

But 22-year-old Tom Bevan then made it look a different game, hitting a superb maiden century and smashing 9 sixes in his 134 off 103 balls, as he guided Glamorgan to 229-3 to win with more than 18 overs to spare.

Cardiff-born opener Bevan put on 203 with Colin Ingram, who finished unbeaten on 78 after sharing Glamorgan's best List A second-wicket stand against a first-class county.

"If I'm honest, it still hasn't quite sunk in what I've just done," said Bevan, "It was such a surreal experience to score my first hundred. I've been involved with the club for a long time and it is a very special feeling."

Glamorgan wrap up their fixtures against Worcestershire on Tuesday.

Ricardo Vasconcelos and Emilio Gay's stand of 198 for Northamptonshire was just one short of the record List A first-wicket partnership against Lancashire

Lancashire completed the highest successful run chase in their illustrious List A history at Blackpool as they beat Northamptonshire in a game of 742 runs.

Northants openers Emilio Gay (131) and Ricardo Vasconcelos (104) shared an opening stand of 198, which was just one short of the record List A first-wicket partnership against Lancashire, as the visitors piled up 370-4, their second-highest List A total.

But Lancashire skipper Keaton Jennings hit a second successive century (125), aided by 84 from fellow opener Luke Wells and a nerveless 61 not out off 34 balls from young wicketkeeper George Lavelle as the hosts got home in the 49th over.

Lancashire's place in the semi-finals was secured by Grant Stewart's last-ball six for Kent as they beat Yorkshire by three wickets at Canterbury.

Kent went into the final over needing 11 to keep their hopes of qualifying alive.

But, after declining a single off Matthew Revis's penultimate ball to leave it all riding on the last delivery, all-rounder Stewart kept his cool to pull the Tykes fast bowler over backward square leg into the crowd.

Harry Duke top-scored with 85, while Will Fraine hit 68 and debutant Finlay Bean made 61 as Yorkshire posted 282-6 from 45 overs.

A Duckworth-Lewis-Stern adjustment for a rain delay set Kent a target of 297 but Ben Compton (81) and Joe Denly (61) set the early pace before the hosts recovered from some late stumbles for Stewart to take centre stage.

"They're moments you dream of as a cricketer," said Denly. "Hitting a six off the last ball to win a game for your team. Credit to Grant, he works very hard at his batting and especially his power game."

Kent now lie fourth, hoping that third-placed Essex will slip up against Hampshire, which would leave them needing to beat Lancs at home on Tuesday to sneak third - and claim an away quarter-final.

Worcestershire made it back-to-back victories as they seriously hampered the qualification hopes of Essex at New Road.

Left-hander Taylor Cornall, who hit 61 in Wednesday's win over Northamptonshire, came within three runs of his maiden List A century as Essex were beaten by seven wickets.

Robin Das (63) and teenager Luc Benkenstein (55) both hit half-centuries as Essex totalled 279-9.

But, although he was trapped leg before wicket on 97, by then Cornall had shared a decisive second-wicket stand of 158 in 28 overs with Gareth Roderick, who hit his maiden List A half-century for Worcestershire (76), as the Pears won with eight balls to spare.

Remaining fixtures

Saturday

Group A:

Leicestershire v Nottinghamshire (Leicester)

Sunday

Group A:

Middlesex v Gloucestershire (Radlett)

Warwickshire v Durham (Edgbaston)

Group B:

Derbyshire v Yorkshire (Queen's Park, Chesterfield)

Hampshire v Essex (Southampton)

Tuesday

Group A:

Leicestershire v Durham (Leicester)

Nottinghamshire v Surrey (Welbeck)

Sussex v Middlesex (Hove)

Warwickshire v Somerset (Edgbaston)

Group B:

Kent v Lancashire(Canterbury)

Northamptonshire v Derbyshire (Wantage Road)

Worcestershire v Glamorgan (New Road)

Yorkshire v Hampshire (North Marine Road, Scarborough)

Quarter-Finals: 26 August

Semi-Finals: 30 August

Final: 17 September (Trent Bridge)