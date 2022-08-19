Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Tom Bevan made his senior debut this summer after coming through Glamorgan's academy

Royal London One-Day Cup: Hampshire 228-9 (50 overs): Gubbins 93, Holland 63*; Gorvin 2-41, Douthwaite 2-54 Glamorgan 229-3 (31.4 overs): Bevan 134, Ingram 78*; Currie 2-64 Glamorgan (2 pts) won by 7 wickets Match scorecard

Rookie Glamorgan batsman Tom Bevan smashed a superb 134 as they raced to a remarkable nine-wicket win over previously unbeaten Hampshire.

Bevan, 22, hit nine sixes and 13 fours as he added 203 for the second wicket with Colin Ingram, who finished on 78 not out.

Holders Glamorgan stormed to victory, reaching 229 for three inside 32 overs.

Hampshire's 228-9 was based around 93 from Nick Gubbins and 63 not out from Ian Holland.

Hampshire still have two more chances, at home to Essex and away to Yorkshire, to seal a knockout place.

Glamorgan, whose hopes of defending the trophy they won last year were already gone, put Hampshire in and struck early blows as Dan Douthwaite took two wickets before Aneurin Donald, playing against his former side, was run out attempting an impossible single to Kiran Carlson.

From 54 for four, Gubbins built a patient recovery in a mature innings, facing 124 balls and hitting nine fours but always keeping the board ticking order.

Gubbins' partnership of 72 with Holland was Hampshire's highest, and he looked set for a century before he holed out on the mid-wicket boundary off Carlson.

Holland steered his side effectively through the closing stages despite a tight spell of 1-34 from spinner Prem Sisodiya, while the seam of Andy Gorvin (2-41) was also effective as the below-strength Glamorgan attack worked intelligently to maintain some control.

Holland then struck in his first over to dismiss Chris Cooke, but Bevan and the experienced Ingram were soon ahead of the run-rate.

They accelerated quickly against Hampshire's youthful change seamers and Bevan showed off some huge hitting on the leg-side as well as striking some impressive straight drives.

Ingram's run-a-ball effort was overshadowed for once with Bevan making the most of his opportunity in only his third game in the format.

He lofted a massive six over the pavilion to reach three figures in fearless style and attacked even harder after that.

Bevan and Carlson eventually fell to Scott Currie but Ingram, playing his final game of the season for Glamorgan, saw them home.

Glamorgan batter Tom Bevan told BBC Sport Wales:

"It's a real experience to score my first hundred for the club I've been involved with for a long time and it's a special feeling.

"Batting with Colin, he's quite calm and I'm best when I keep it nice and simple. I've had a good run of form and I'm just going with the flow, happy to be playing cricket, seeing ball, hitting ball.

"My dad has been a massive help to me, always willing to throw balls at me, and a lot of coaches have helped on the way. I've always had the self-belief but you've got to score the runs to back it up."

Colin Ingram added:

"It was great to see a young man playing like that. It was nice to be out there with him to experience it, so many congratulations to him.

"This season it's been great to be part of the various formats again, I've felt my game has been really organised.

"I've enjoyed a second chance in the four-day game, our side's playing really well and I've got no doubt we'll go up.

"All I can say [about a contract for 2023] is that I hope to be back and hopefully we'll have some good news in the next couple of weeks."

Hampshire 1st XI manager Adrian Burrell told BBC Solent Sport:

"That was a big shock, we weren't good enough in all facets, though the toss was quite big and we were under pressure losing early wickets.

"We recovered okay to get 230 but it wasn't nearly enough. Bevan and Ingram were outrageously good and we were really poor.

"We've got Essex and Yorkshire, I think one win will get us into a play-off and maybe two will get us a home semi-final.

"It's all to play for, it's how we react to this loss and have a better game on Sunday."