Michael Finan: Leicestershire sign seamer on two-year deal

Michael Finan is presented with his county cap before Saturday's One-Day Cup game against Nottinghamshire
Leicestershire have signed seamer Michael Finan on a two-year contract.

The 26-year-old has played for the second teams of both Northamptonshire and Yorkshire and spent the past three seasons with Cheshire.

Finan went straight into the team for Saturday's One-Day Cup game against Nottinghamshire.

"It's materialised very quickly and perhaps a bit unexpectedly, but I'm looking forward to getting stuck in," he told the club website.external-link

