Glamorgan batter Sam Northeast returns after illness

Glamorgan retain a slim chance of qualifying for the One-Day Cup quarter-finals as they go to Worcestershire in Tuesday's final group game.

The holders looked out of contention with four straight losses, but could still scrape third place with only eight points.

They need to win at New Road and hope that Yorkshire and Kent both lose.

Glamorgan, who have Sam Northeast back after illness, would also need to overtake Yorkshire on net run-rate.

The White Rose county host Hampshire, who have already done Glamorgan one favour by beating Essex and taking them out of contention.

Kent are home to Lancashire who are disputing top place with Hampshire.

Meanwhile, Worcestershire are bidding for a third consecutive victory to take further consolation from the campaign after losing their first five games.

"We can only control our own performance and we will do our very best to earn a positive result at Worcester," said Glamorgan coach David Harrison.

"Hopefully other results will go our way and we can get the chance to the defend the title. The performance against Hampshire has given the boys a lot of confidence."

Northeast is set to replace South African batter Colin Ingram, who has left for the Caribbean Premier League and is still involved in talks over his return for 2023.

Andrew Salter is Glamorgan's other option alongside Callum Taylor, a replacement for injury-plagued seamer Ruaidhri Smith, whose appearance against Lancashire was his only first-team game of 2022.

Worcestershire's Pakistan star Azhar Ali missed their win over Essex with a hamstring injury.

Worcestershire (from, probable): Pollock, Cornall, Roderick, Libby, Barnard. Cox, Cullen, Pennington, Finch, Tongue, Gibbon, Leach, Evitts, Davidson

Glamorgan (from): Bevan, Northeast, C Cooke, Carlson, Root, J Cooke, Cullen, Douthwaite, Weighell, Gorvin, Sisodiya, Salter, Taylor.