Ireland opener Paul Stirling has returned to Southern Brave after helping them to victory in last year's The Hundred final.

Stirling was named player of the match after smashing six maximums in his 61 from 36 balls against Birmingham Phoenix in the Lord's decider.

"I'm delighted to have the opportunity to return to the Ageas Bowl with the Southern Brave," said the 31-year-old.

Stirling recently became the fourth player to pass 3,000 runs in T20Is.

He added: "The Hundred is an exciting competition and I was fortunate enough to play in the inaugural edition.

"I very much enjoyed being part of a title-winning side last year, so I am looking forward to working with Mahela Jayawardene (head coach), James Vince (captain) and the Brave squad once more."

Stirling made his T20i debut in 2009 and has played 114 T20Is for Ireland, scoring 3,011 runs at an average of 28.67 and a strike rate of 134.84.

The big-hitter is joining the Brave as the overseas player replacement for Australia's Marcus Stoinis, who has been called up to national duties.

"To bring in a player of such experience and impact is exceptional - and I'm very much looking forward to working with Stirlo once more," said Jayawardene.

"His white ball qualities were on full display in the final last year, and he was one of the main reasons this Brave side lifted the inaugural trophy."