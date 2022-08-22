Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Ireland all-rounder Rachel Delaney made her ODI debut against India in 2017

First (of three) one-day internationals, Amstelveen Netherlands 84 (32.5 overs): Overdijk 38*; Kelly 3-9, Delaney 3-20 Ireland 87-5 (19.3 overs): Lewis 25, Prendergast 24*; Siegers 2-10 Ireland won by five wickets Scorecard external-link (external site)

Arlene Kelly and Rachel Delaney took three wickets each as Ireland claimed a five-wicket win over the Netherlands in the first of three one-day games.

The hosts were struggling on 4-12 in Amstelveen before an unbeaten 38 from Frederique Overdijk helped them to a modest 84 all out.

Ireland opener Gaby Lewis made 25 but the tourists slipped to 64-5 to give the Dutch a glimmer of hope.

Orla Prendergast saw Ireland home with an unbeaten 24 as they reached 87-5.

Ireland captain Laura Delany won the toss and her decision to field first paid off as the Irish attack skittled out the Dutch.

Number seven Overdijk was the only player to register double figures as the wickets tumbled to put the Irish firmly on top.

Kelly (3-9) and Delaney (3-20) were the pick of the Irish bowlers with Cara Murray also chipping in with two wickets.

It looked a straightforward task for Ireland in reply with Lewis and Leah Paul (nine) putting on an opening stand of 39.

However Paul's dismissal triggered a top-order collapse as Silver Siegers and Iris Zwilling claimed two wickets apiece to at least unsettle the Irish.

Prendergast eased nerves before hitting the winning runs to put Ireland 1-0 up going into Wednesday's second match at the same venue.