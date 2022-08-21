Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Shan Masood turned down a new deal with Derbyshire last week

Yorkshire have signed Derbyshire batter Shan Masood and Leicestershire all-rounder Ben Mike for the 2023 season.

Pakistan international Masood, 32, will be one of the club's overseas players and has signed a two-year deal.

Mike, 23, has signed a three-year deal with the Headingley side.

"Shan is a world-class batter who will contribute in all formats and Ben is a very talented young cricketer," interim managing director of cricket Darren Gough said.

Left-hander Masood has scored 1,779 runs for Derbyshire so far this year and turned down a new contract with the Division Two side last week.

Mike, who called the chance to join Yorkshire "an amazing opportunity", has taken 79 first-class wickets in his career and scored 10 half-centuries with a top score of 99 not out.